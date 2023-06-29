Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Congress Leader To Take Chopper To Reach Relief Camps
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will take a chopper to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur relief camps after the Manipur police halted his convoy at Bishnupur
New Delhi: The Manipur police halted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy at Bishnupur while he was heading to meet victims of violence in Churachandpur, news agency PTI reported. “The Congress leader has been halted fearing violence,” PTI cited Manipur police as saying. Gandhi reached Imphal for a two-day visit to conflict-ridden Manipur on Thursday. He departed for Churachandpur district where he will visit relief camps to meet people displaced by ethnic strife that shook the northeastern state since early last month. Questioning Manipur Police’s act, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said “We are not able to understand why they have blocked us.”
Around 50,000 people are now staying in over 300 relief camps across the state since ethnic strife started in May this year.
On Friday, Gandhi is scheduled to visit relief camps in Imphal and hold talks with certain civil society organisations, PTI quoted Congress sources as saying.
