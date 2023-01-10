topStoriesenglish
LIVE UPDATES | SBI PO Prelims 2022 (TOMORROW): Result to be DECLARED SHORTLY on sbi.co.in- Direct link, steps to download here

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. The result will be out soon, scroll down for live and latest updates.

SBI PO 2022 Live: The State Bank of India is expected to announce the SBI PO result 2022 for prelims tomorrow on the official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the prelims exam will be able to check the SBI PO prelims result 2022 by logging in with their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify the examination are eligible to appear for main examination. The main examination will be conducted in January/ February 2023. Check latest updates on prelims result, main exam dates, admit card below. 

10 January 2023
22:23 PM

SBI PO Result 2022 Live Updates: Selection process 

The selection of Probationary Officers will be done through a three-phase process preliminary exam, main examination and psychometric test.

21:28 PM

SBI PO Prelims Result: SHORTLY

An official update on SBI PO Prelims exam result is awaited. This result is expected soon on the official website of State Bank of India.

 

