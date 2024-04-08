Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Akhilesh Replaces Shivpal From Budaun Fields Aditya Yadav

The campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections, voting for which will start on April 19, have gained momentum as parties have been holding rallies with full vigour. The heated exchange of remarks and blame game has become a routine political campaign besides leaders switching sides sensing their political benefits. Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc are actively organising rallies across various states. Top campaigners of each of these factions, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi have packed schedules for the day. While BJP leader Modi is addressing gatherings in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, is engaged in activities in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP, having secured a parliamentary majority in the past two general elections with 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019, has set ambitious goals of winning 370 seats independently and exceeding 400 with coalition partners. Prime Minister Modi is aiming for a third consecutive victory. On the flip side, the Congress has established the INDIA coalition to enhance its chances of seizing power and preventing both PM Modi and the BJP from securing a third term. The grand old party managed to secure only 44 and 52 seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections will occur over seven phases, commencing on April 19 and continuing on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The tallying of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.