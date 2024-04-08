Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Akhilesh Replaces Shivpal From Budaun Fields Aditya Yadav
PM Modi is addressing gatherings in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, while Rahul Gandhi is engaged in rallies in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP, aiming to replicate its past electoral successes, has set ambitious targets of winning a significant number of seats independently and with coalition partners. Conversely, the Congress, through the INDIA coalition, seeks to strengthen its position and halt the BJP's momentum. The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1, with votes tallied on June 4 for all 543 seats.
Trending Photos
The campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections, voting for which will start on April 19, have gained momentum as parties have been holding rallies with full vigour. The heated exchange of remarks and blame game has become a routine political campaign besides leaders switching sides sensing their political benefits. Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc are actively organising rallies across various states. Top campaigners of each of these factions, Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi have packed schedules for the day. While BJP leader Modi is addressing gatherings in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, is engaged in activities in Madhya Pradesh.
The BJP, having secured a parliamentary majority in the past two general elections with 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019, has set ambitious goals of winning 370 seats independently and exceeding 400 with coalition partners. Prime Minister Modi is aiming for a third consecutive victory. On the flip side, the Congress has established the INDIA coalition to enhance its chances of seizing power and preventing both PM Modi and the BJP from securing a third term. The grand old party managed to secure only 44 and 52 seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively.
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections will occur over seven phases, commencing on April 19 and continuing on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The tallying of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.
West Bengal LS Polls LIVE: TMC Delegation Set To Meet Election Commission Of India Today
A ten-member delegation from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is scheduled to visit the Election Commission of India (EC) in Delhi. The delegation aims to meet with the full bench of the EC, discussing pertinent matters concerning the ongoing electoral process.
A ten-member AITC delegation will visit the Election Commission of India and meet the full bench of the EC, in Delhi, today.
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024
UP Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Samajwadi Party Replaces Shivpal Yadav From Budaun Seat
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has decided to replace the candidate for the Budaun seat in Uttar Pradesh. Previously, Shivpal Singh Yadav's name was nominated for the seat, but it has now been replaced by his son Aditya Yadav. Shivpal's name was announced on February 20, but soon after that, speculations arose about the probable replacement.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' For BJP From US
Thousands of individuals from diverse corners of the San Francisco Bay Area united at the renowned Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday, demonstrating solidarity and backing for the 'Modi Ka Parivar' march.
US: In a show of unity and support in San Francisco, people from across the San Francisco Bay Area convened at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge for the 'Modi Ka Parivar' march on April 7. The march, organized by the Overseas Friends of BJP-USA, showcased the support for Prime… pic.twitter.com/LSw1Es0zyg
— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024