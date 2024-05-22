Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live: Focus Shifts To Delhi As Kejriwal Turns Up Heat Against BJP
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: While Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi is wooing the voters of these states, the focus has shifted to Delhi where out on bail Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has turned the campaign heat against the saffron party.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: With the five phases of the Parliamentary polls concluding, the stage is set for the campaigning and voting for the second last phase - phase 6. In phase 6, a total of 57 seats are going to the polls from across 7 states and Union Territory. In this phase, eight seats of Bihar, all 10 from Haryana, four from Jharkhand, six from Odisha, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 8 from West Bengal, and all seven from Delhi are going to the polls.
Stay Tunes For Live Updates:
Bihar Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Tejashwi To 7 Rallies Today
Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and VIP's Mukesh Sahni will campaign in Motihari, Siwan, Bettiah, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur today. He will address the general meeting at Sugar Mill Ground, Motipur, Baruraj, Muzaffarpur at 11:50 AM, at Dronacharya Sports Ground, Doan, Darauli, Siwan at12:35 PM, in Siwan at 1:20PM, at Ratan Shahi High School, Jadavpur, Gopalganj at 2:05 PM, at High School Ground Vishnupurwa, Sugauli, East Champaran at 3.45PM, at High School Kotwa, Kalyanpur, East Champaran at 4:35 PM and in Chirauna High School, Shikarganj, East Champaran at 5:20 PM.
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: Amit Shah In West Bengal
Union Home Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will be in West Bengal today. He will address a Public Meeting in Contai at 11AM. He will address a Public Meeting in Debra at 12.30PM, in Purulia at 2.30PM and will hold a Road Show in Bankura at 4PM.
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi In Haryana
All 10 seats of Haryana will go to the polls in phase 6 on May 25. Eyeing a revival, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today address a rally in Sonipat's Dadri while later in the evening, he will chair a seminar on ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammean’ at Haryana's Panchkula.
Lok Sabha Polls Live: Modi To Woo Voters In Uttar Pradesh, Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rallies in Uttar Pradesh - in Basti and Shrawasti. He will hold a road show and public meeting in Delhi's Dwarka at 6pm.
