Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live: Focus Shifts To Delhi As Kejriwal Turns Up Heat Against BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: With the five phases of the Parliamentary polls concluding, the stage is set for the campaigning and voting for the second last phase - phase 6. In phase 6, a total of 57 seats are going to the polls from across 7 states and Union Territory. In this phase, eight seats of Bihar, all 10 from Haryana, four from Jharkhand, six from Odisha, 14 from Uttar Pradesh, 8 from West Bengal, and all seven from Delhi are going to the polls.

While Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi is wooing the voters of these states, the focus has shifted to Delhi where out on bail Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has turned the campaign heat against the saffron party. In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav is leading the INDIA bloc's campaign while the BJP and the BJD are locked in a close contest in Odisha.

