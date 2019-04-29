close

Lok Sabha election 4th phase live updates: Stars join fellow citizens to cast vote

Lok Sabha election 2019 reaches its half-way mark with voting in the fourth of seven phases taking place across 71 constituencies where 943 candidates are in the fray.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, April 29, 2019 - 08:23
Comments |
Zee News Photo

After weeks of hectic campaigning, 943 candidates will have their fates decided on Monday (April 29) in the fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election 2019. 

Voting is taking place in 71 parliamentary constituencies in eight states and also in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag where voting is taking place in three phases due to security reasons. There are a total of 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha each, five seats in Bihar and three in Jharkhand.

 

Live TV

 

There are a number of high-profile candidates in this phase. These include Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S.S. Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress), Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).

A total of 12 crore 79 lakh voters will cast their votes with the Election Commission urging everyone to be part of the democratic process.

Here are the live and latest updates from voting in phase four:

29 April 2019, 08:19 AM

ASI dies of heart attack during poll duty in MP's Sidhi district.

29 April 2019, 08:14 AM

Pandabesar, Asansol: Villagers boycott voting in two polling booths in - 222, 226. They are demanding deployment of central forces here.

29 April 2019, 07:57 AM

Ravi Kishan, BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, casts his vote in Goregaon:

29 April 2019, 07:56 AM

A green initiative!

Voters in Thane's Sakhi voting booth are being thanked for exercising their franchise with a potted plant. Voters here say they are extremely pleased with this initiative of the EC as it will not only encourage more people to come and vote but also spread awareness about the importance of plants.

29 April 2019, 07:49 AM

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal seen outside a polling booth in Juhu:

29 April 2019, 07:47 AM

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha arrives in Bandra to cast her vote:

29 April 2019, 07:45 AM

Poonam Mahajan, BJP MP Candidate from Mumbai North Central, casts her vote:

29 April 2019, 07:44 AM

Voting yet to start in booth number 159 in Etawah's Janata College (Ashok Nagar). It is reported that the EVM here is not functioning. 

29 April 2019, 07:42 AM

BJP's Gopal Shetty casts his vote along with members of his family. He is contesting the election from Mumbai North against Congress' Urmila Matondkar. Previously, he had defeated Sanjay Nirupam from here - back in 2014.

29 April 2019, 07:35 AM

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das joins fellow citizens to cast vote:

 

 

29 April 2019, 07:34 AM

ANI reports that the voting process in Hamirpur's booth number 111 has halted due to an EVM malfunction.

29 April 2019, 07:33 AM

Samajwadi Party cries foul, says many of its leaders in Kannauj were put under house arrest on Sunday night.

The party is expected to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

 

29 April 2019, 07:28 AM

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje casts her vote:

 

 

29 April 2019, 07:24 AM

Anil Ambani joins the early risers in Mumbai to cast his vote:
 

 

29 April 2019, 07:22 AM

ANI reports that voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur (West Bengal) after a glitch in EVM was detected.

29 April 2019, 07:21 AM

Enthusiastic voters line up in the morning hours to cast their vote in  Borivali west of North Mumbai seat:

29 April 2019, 07:20 AM

Voting has not yet begun in two booths in Kannauj.

Voting has not started in Chhibramau's booth numbers 160 and 161 due to technical problems with the EVMs here.

 

29 April 2019, 07:14 AM

Giriraj Singh casts his vote in Nawada. He is up against Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI(M)) in Bihar's Begusarai.

 

 

29 April 2019, 06:59 AM

Seeking divine intervention:

 

 

29 April 2019, 06:56 AM

Voting in fourth phase of Lok Sabha 2019 begins:

 

 

29 April 2019, 06:49 AM

Some of the key battles to watch out for today are:

Urmila Matondkar (Congress) vs Gopal Shetty (BJP) in Mumbai North

Sriprakash Jaiswal (Congress) vs Satyadev Pachauri (BJP) vs Ram Kumar (SP) in Kanpur

Milind Deora (Congress) vs Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) vs Suresh Kumar Gautam (BSP) in Mumbai South

Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI(M)) vs Giriraj Singh (BJP) vs Tanweer Hassan (RJD) in Begusarai

Satabdi Roy (Trinamool Congress) vs Dudh Kumar Mondal (BJP) vs Imam Hossain (Congress) vs Rezaul Karim (CPIM) in Birbhum

29 April 2019, 06:44 AM

Eight seats in West Bengal will see polling today. The state has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the first three phases and the Election Commission has paid special attention to security arrangements in place here in the fourth phase.

29 April 2019, 06:41 AM

Click here to know about all the constituencies going to vote today.

29 April 2019, 06:38 AM

If you are among the 12 crore voters eligible to vote today, click here to find out the valid document(s) you need to exercise your franchise.

29 April 2019, 06:26 AM

Polling stations and officers in charge for conducting polling are ready to welcome voters:
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29 April 2019, 06:24 AM

Mock polling has been started to test preparations at many polling stations which will welcome voters today.

29 April 2019, 06:23 AM

As many as 13 constituencies will vote in Rajasthan today.

Here is when some of the many key political leaders are expected to cast their vote:

BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at 11am in Jodhpur

Congress' Raghuveer Meena at 1pm in Parsad

Arjun Lal Meena of BJP at 9am in Salumbar

Devji Mansingram Patel of BJP at 7am in Jajoosan

Congress' Manvendra Singh at 8.30am in Mewa Nagar

29 April 2019, 06:17 AM

All constituencies in Mumbai will vote today. The city that never sleeps will pause to ensure that it participates in the democratic process.

Here is where some important face of the city will cast their vote:

Adi Godrej- Gopi Birla Memorial Public School, Malabar Hill

Kumar Mangalam Birla- Activity High School

Anil Ambani - GD Somani

Mukesh Ambani-Vila Teresa Convent School

Priya Dutt - St Anne's High School 

Uddhav Thackeray - NavJeevan Vidya Mandir School

Ramdas Athawale - Navjivan Vidyamandir 

Milind Deora - Activity School

