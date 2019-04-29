Lok Sabha election 4th phase live updates: Stars join fellow citizens to cast vote

29 April 2019, 08:19 AM
ASI dies of heart attack during poll duty in MP's Sidhi district.
29 April 2019, 08:14 AM
Pandabesar, Asansol: Villagers boycott voting in two polling booths in - 222, 226. They are demanding deployment of central forces here.
29 April 2019, 07:57 AM
Ravi Kishan, BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, casts his vote in Goregaon:
29 April 2019, 07:56 AM
A green initiative!
Voters in Thane's Sakhi voting booth are being thanked for exercising their franchise with a potted plant. Voters here say they are extremely pleased with this initiative of the EC as it will not only encourage more people to come and vote but also spread awareness about the importance of plants.
29 April 2019, 07:49 AM
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal seen outside a polling booth in Juhu:
29 April 2019, 07:47 AM
Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha arrives in Bandra to cast her vote:
29 April 2019, 07:45 AM
Poonam Mahajan, BJP MP Candidate from Mumbai North Central, casts her vote:
29 April 2019, 07:44 AM
Voting yet to start in booth number 159 in Etawah's Janata College (Ashok Nagar). It is reported that the EVM here is not functioning.
29 April 2019, 07:42 AM
BJP's Gopal Shetty casts his vote along with members of his family. He is contesting the election from Mumbai North against Congress' Urmila Matondkar. Previously, he had defeated Sanjay Nirupam from here - back in 2014.
29 April 2019, 07:35 AM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das joins fellow citizens to cast vote:
#Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das waits in queues to cast his vote at polling booth number 40 & 41 at Peddar Road. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/hjT2s2WkAS
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
29 April 2019, 07:34 AM
ANI reports that the voting process in Hamirpur's booth number 111 has halted due to an EVM malfunction.
29 April 2019, 07:33 AM
Samajwadi Party cries foul, says many of its leaders in Kannauj were put under house arrest on Sunday night.
The party is expected to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.
29 April 2019, 07:28 AM
Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje casts her vote:
Rajasthan: Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at polling booth number 33 in Jhalawar. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9iNp9geKtQ
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
29 April 2019, 07:24 AM
Anil Ambani joins the early risers in Mumbai to cast his vote:
Mumbai: Anil Ambani casts his vote at voting centre number 216 at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/II9VZJvjmV
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
29 April 2019, 07:22 AM
ANI reports that voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur (West Bengal) after a glitch in EVM was detected.
29 April 2019, 07:21 AM
Enthusiastic voters line up in the morning hours to cast their vote in Borivali west of North Mumbai seat:
29 April 2019, 07:20 AM
Voting has not yet begun in two booths in Kannauj.
Voting has not started in Chhibramau's booth numbers 160 and 161 due to technical problems with the EVMs here.
29 April 2019, 07:14 AM
Giriraj Singh casts his vote in Nawada. He is up against Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI(M)) in Bihar's Begusarai.
Bihar: Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh, cast his vote at polling booth number 33 in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/babrOKVG36
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
29 April 2019, 06:59 AM
Seeking divine intervention:
Bihar: Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham. pic.twitter.com/yS81rW6wVg
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
29 April 2019, 06:56 AM
Voting in fourth phase of Lok Sabha 2019 begins:
#LokSabhaElections2019 : Voters begin to queue up outside polling booth number 256 in Kannauj. 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state go to polls in the fourth phase of general elections. pic.twitter.com/GWOaBzBAca
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2019
29 April 2019, 06:49 AM
Some of the key battles to watch out for today are:
Urmila Matondkar (Congress) vs Gopal Shetty (BJP) in Mumbai North
Sriprakash Jaiswal (Congress) vs Satyadev Pachauri (BJP) vs Ram Kumar (SP) in Kanpur
Milind Deora (Congress) vs Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) vs Suresh Kumar Gautam (BSP) in Mumbai South
Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI(M)) vs Giriraj Singh (BJP) vs Tanweer Hassan (RJD) in Begusarai
Satabdi Roy (Trinamool Congress) vs Dudh Kumar Mondal (BJP) vs Imam Hossain (Congress) vs Rezaul Karim (CPIM) in Birbhum
29 April 2019, 06:44 AM
Eight seats in West Bengal will see polling today. The state has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the first three phases and the Election Commission has paid special attention to security arrangements in place here in the fourth phase.
29 April 2019, 06:41 AM
Click here to know about all the constituencies going to vote today.
29 April 2019, 06:38 AM
If you are among the 12 crore voters eligible to vote today, click here to find out the valid document(s) you need to exercise your franchise.
29 April 2019, 06:26 AM
Polling stations and officers in charge for conducting polling are ready to welcome voters:
Mumbai: Visuals of preparation from polling booth number 40 and 41 in Mumbai South constituency. Voting for the #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/U78lVcawtj
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Madhya Pradesh: Visuals of preparation from polling booth number 17 in Shikarpur of Chhindwara parliamentary constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/gJrcRMCFVb
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
Bihar: Mock poll underway at polling booth number 33, 34 & 35 at Rajkiya Primary School in Munger parliamentary constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/4By5dX4vyL
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
West Bengal: Visuals from polling booth number 184 and 185 at Srinanda High School in Bolpur. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/uG8gbACkMH
— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019
29 April 2019, 06:24 AM
Mock polling has been started to test preparations at many polling stations which will welcome voters today.
29 April 2019, 06:23 AM
As many as 13 constituencies will vote in Rajasthan today.
Here is when some of the many key political leaders are expected to cast their vote:
BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at 11am in Jodhpur
Congress' Raghuveer Meena at 1pm in Parsad
Arjun Lal Meena of BJP at 9am in Salumbar
Devji Mansingram Patel of BJP at 7am in Jajoosan
Congress' Manvendra Singh at 8.30am in Mewa Nagar
29 April 2019, 06:17 AM
All constituencies in Mumbai will vote today. The city that never sleeps will pause to ensure that it participates in the democratic process.
Here is where some important face of the city will cast their vote:
Adi Godrej- Gopi Birla Memorial Public School, Malabar Hill
Kumar Mangalam Birla- Activity High School
Anil Ambani - GD Somani
Mukesh Ambani-Vila Teresa Convent School
Priya Dutt - St Anne's High School
Uddhav Thackeray - NavJeevan Vidya Mandir School
Ramdas Athawale - Navjivan Vidyamandir
Milind Deora - Activity School