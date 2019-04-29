Lok Sabha election 4th phase live updates: Stars join fellow citizens to cast vote

After weeks of hectic campaigning, 943 candidates will have their fates decided on Monday (April 29) in the fourth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

Voting is taking place in 71 parliamentary constituencies in eight states and also in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag where voting is taking place in three phases due to security reasons. There are a total of 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh each, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha each, five seats in Bihar and three in Jharkhand.

Live TV

There are a number of high-profile candidates in this phase. These include Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S.S. Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress), Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress), Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI), Baijayant Panda (BJP), Urmila Matondkar (Congress), Dimple Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Satabdi Roy (TMC) and Milind Deora (Congress).

A total of 12 crore 79 lakh voters will cast their votes with the Election Commission urging everyone to be part of the democratic process.

Here are the live and latest updates from voting in phase four: