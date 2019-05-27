Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Monday

27 May 2019, 07:56 AM
Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today.
Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today. pic.twitter.com/7ommYJHrfD
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) 27 May 2019
27 May 2019, 07:48 AM
Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Varanasi at 10 am.
27 May 2019, 06:30 AM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: There was no negativity against AAP in Delhi...many people said "it is a big election, election of Rahul ji & Modi ji, it isn't Kejriwal's election, let your election come & we will vote for you based on your work"
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: There was no negativity against AAP in Delhi...many people said "it is a big election, election of Rahul ji & Modi ji, it isn't Kejriwal's election, let your election come & we will vote for you based on your work" pic.twitter.com/S4NKfKLura
— ANI (@ANI) 26 May 2019