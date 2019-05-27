Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Monday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank voters. He will be accompanied by BJP chief Amit Shah, UP Governor Ram Naik and state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During his Varanasi visit, the PM will also offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. After the 'darshan' and 'puja' at the famous temple, PM Modi will address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

On Sunday, the prime minister went to Gujarat to meet his mother Heeraben at her Gandhinagar residence and took her blessings. The prime ministeer also addressed a rally in Ahmedabad on Sunday and thanked the people for putting faith in him.

Here are the live and latest updates from Monday (May 27, 2019):-