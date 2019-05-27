close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Lok Sabha election 2019 Live updates: PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Monday

During his Varanasi visit, PM Modi will also offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 27, 2019 - 07:56
Comments |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to thank voters. He will be accompanied by BJP chief Amit Shah, UP Governor Ram Naik and state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During his Varanasi visit, the PM will also offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. After the 'darshan' and 'puja' at the famous temple, PM Modi will address BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul.

On Sunday, the prime minister went to Gujarat to meet his mother Heeraben at her Gandhinagar residence and took her blessings. The prime ministeer also addressed a rally in Ahmedabad on Sunday and thanked the people for putting faith in him.

Here are the live and latest updates from Monday (May 27, 2019):-

27 May 2019, 07:56 AM

Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today.

 

27 May 2019, 07:48 AM

Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Varanasi at 10 am.

27 May 2019, 06:30 AM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: There was no negativity against AAP in Delhi...many people said "it is a big election, election of Rahul ji & Modi ji, it isn't Kejriwal's election, let your election come & we will vote for you based on your work"

 

Must Watch

PT3M16S

Top 25 News: Watch top news stories of the day