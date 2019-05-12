Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Phase 6 polling in 59 seats across eight states

NEW DELHI: Voting for 59 seats across seven states in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 is scheduled to start at 7 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements put in place by the Election Commission (EC). Voting in phase 6 will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, 9 in Bihar, 8 each in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, all seven seats in Delhi and 4 in Jharkhand.

Full list of 59 constituencies going to vote in sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 12

A total of 968 candidates are in the fray in the sixth phase, including Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur.

Here are the live and latest updates of sixth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019: