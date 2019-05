New Delhi: After a triumphant result in Lok Sabha election 2019, PM-elect Narendra Modi will make his way to Gujarat to seek his mother's blessings. The mood in the BJP and NDA camp remains upbeat with plans being drawn for the oath ceremony which could take place next week. The same can hardly be said about Congress, a party that suffered a crushing blow in the election. Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday was all about assessing the reason for defeat with Rahul Gandhi reportedly offering to resign.

