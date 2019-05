New Delhi: After receiving a thumping mandate in Lok Sabha election 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the new government along with members of National Democratic Alliance (NDA). While there has been no official announcement on when the oath-taking ceremony would take place, it is expected to be held next week.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his cabinet ministers and the resolution to dissolve the 16th Lok Sabha was passed. Newly-elected MPs will meet today to officially elect PM Modi as their leader.

Here are the live and latest updates: