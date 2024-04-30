Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP, Congress Spar On Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape, Reservation Issues
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live Updates: The BJP and the Congress are now locked in a close contest with the campaigning intensifying for the third phase voting.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: With just six days to go for the Phase-3 voting, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have intensified their poll campaigns. So far, the campaigning has been revolving around some key issues - reservation, wealth distribution, caste census and now the Prajwal Revanna sex tapes. While the Congress party has been accusing the BJP of planning to make changes in the constitution, the saffron party has accused the grand old party of snatching the rights of the OBCs, STs and SCs by giving reservations to Muslims based on religion. In a recent interview, senior BJP leader Narendra Modi said that he won't allow religion-based reservation till he is alive.
On the other hand, the Congress said that the BJP wants to win 400 seats to amend the constitution and abolish the electoral system. It accused the BJP of spreading hatred among citizens based on religion. With only six days of campaigning left for the phase-3 voting, leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have intensified their campaigns.
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Sense Of Fear In Rahul Gandhi's Mind, Says Mohan Yadav
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi lost elections in Amethi and ran away and now thinking of running away from Wayanad. "There is a sense of fear in his mind. This is because of the popularity of PM Modi...It is the history of the Congress party to create a sense of fear and take votes. On the issue of reservation, Congress is doing the same. It was the Congress party that made amendments to the Constitution...BJP and PM Modi have done the work of providing reservation and not taking it away," said the Madhya Pradesh CM.
Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Live: Congress Not Able To Contest All 29 Seats, Says CM Mohan Yadav
On being asked about the Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, CM Mohan Yadav said that there is fight left only on 27 seats now (out of 29 seats in the state). On the Congress state president's claim of winning 5 out of 12 seats, he said, "His claim proved out to be a flop when his party candidate joined BJP...They are not even able to contest on all 29 seats. For the first time, Congress is not contesting on 29 seats. Their candidates are leaving the ground and running away..."
Live Polls Live: YSRCP's Candidate Sheikh Asif Holds Door To Door Campaign
Andhra Pradesh: Sheikh Asif, YSRCP's candidate from Vijayawada West Assembly constituency holds door to door campaign in the constituency. BJP has fielded Yalamanchili Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary from this seat. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections are set to take place on May 13, 2024, along with Lok Sabha polls on the same day.
— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2024