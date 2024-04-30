Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP, Congress Spar On Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape, Reservation Issues

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: With just six days to go for the Phase-3 voting, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have intensified their poll campaigns. So far, the campaigning has been revolving around some key issues - reservation, wealth distribution, caste census and now the Prajwal Revanna sex tapes. While the Congress party has been accusing the BJP of planning to make changes in the constitution, the saffron party has accused the grand old party of snatching the rights of the OBCs, STs and SCs by giving reservations to Muslims based on religion. In a recent interview, senior BJP leader Narendra Modi said that he won't allow religion-based reservation till he is alive.

On the other hand, the Congress said that the BJP wants to win 400 seats to amend the constitution and abolish the electoral system. It accused the BJP of spreading hatred among citizens based on religion. With only six days of campaigning left for the phase-3 voting, leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have intensified their campaigns.