Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates | 'Anupama' Star And Actress Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP, Says 'Need Your Blessings'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: The campaigning for phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections has gained momentum with senior BJP leader Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making key appeals to their voters and candidates. Narendra Modi urged its candidates and leaders to raise the issue of Congress giving reservation to Muslims from the quota of OBCs, SCs and STs. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi asked its leaders and candidates to reach out to voters with a copy of the constitution to show that the BJP is trying to change it.

Another two issues that have become topics of debate are the fake video of Amit Shah and Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse case. Delhi Police is already in action in the fake video case while the Karnataka SIT is probing the Revanna sex scandal. However, the BJP and the Congress are locked in a heated exchange over these issues with each putting the blame on the other. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has postponed the Lok Sabha polls for the Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat, rescheduling it for May 25 due to adverse weather conditions.