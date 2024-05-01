Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates | 'Anupama' Star And Actress Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP, Says 'Need Your Blessings'
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Congress and BJP leaders have intensified campaigning for the third phase voting slated for May 7.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: The campaigning for phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections has gained momentum with senior BJP leader Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making key appeals to their voters and candidates. Narendra Modi urged its candidates and leaders to raise the issue of Congress giving reservation to Muslims from the quota of OBCs, SCs and STs. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi asked its leaders and candidates to reach out to voters with a copy of the constitution to show that the BJP is trying to change it.
Another two issues that have become topics of debate are the fake video of Amit Shah and Prajwal Revanna's sexual abuse case. Delhi Police is already in action in the fake video case while the Karnataka SIT is probing the Revanna sex scandal. However, the BJP and the Congress are locked in a heated exchange over these issues with each putting the blame on the other. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has postponed the Lok Sabha polls for the Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri seat, rescheduling it for May 25 due to adverse weather conditions.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Actor Rupali Ganguly Meets JP Nadda
After joining the BJP, 'Anupama' actress Rupali Ganguly and astrologer Ameya Joshi meet party national president JP Nadda in Delhi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Anupama' Star Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP
Actress Rupali Ganguly officially joins the BJP at the party's headquarters on DDU Marg in New Delhi, alongside senior BJP leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni. While speaking to the press, Ganguly says, "When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this. I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: HC Rejects Plea To Allow Arrested Leaders To Campaign Virtually
Delhi HC dismisses plea to allow arrested political leaders to campaign through virtual mode for Lok Sabha polls. The High Court calls it ''highly adventurous''.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Insulting India's 'Sanatan' Culture, Says UP CM
"Unfortunately, the country's oldest political party (Congress) went directionless after Independence and today it has become leaderless too. The Congress leaders have constantly tried to abuse the Indian culture and humiliate the 'Sanatan dharma'. During the UPA government, a senior leader of the Congress and the then Union Home Minister had tried to insult India's 'Sanatan' culture in the name of saffron terror," says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Lok Sabha Polls Live: Shiv Sena Nominates Ex-mayor Naresh Mhaske From Thane
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, selected Naresh Mhaske, the former mayor of Thane, as its candidate for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Mhaske will compete against the incumbent MP Rajan Vichare, who is running as a candidate for the Shiv Sena (UBT) party.
The party officially declared Shrikant Shinde, the son of CM Shinde, as its candidate for the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. He currently represents the Kalyan seat.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Eknath Shinde Announces Candidates For Thane, Kalyan Seats
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde announces candidates for Thane and Kalyan lok-sabha constituency; Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan and Naresh Mhaske from Thane.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Omar Abdullah Slams ECI, Says Poll Body Helping BJP
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah reacts after the Election Commission postponed polls to the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to May 25, citing logistical issues due to adverse weather conditions.
"It is obvious that an attempt is being made to benefit the BJP and its allies, otherwise, there is no reason to postpone it. I had also said that Mughal Road is not just one way to reach there...This is not the first time that the Election Commission is helping the BJP, but no matter what they do, they can do as much conspiracy as they want, the BJP and its allies will face defeat in this election'', says Omar.
Live: Rahul Gandhi Extends Wishes To Gujarat, Maharashtra On Statehood Day
"Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their foundation day today. The tireless efforts of the industrious people in these two states have always propelled our country’s progress. Every state has its own culture, history, language, and tradition, which must be celebrated and protected—this is the strength of India," said Rahul Gandhi.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Former MLAs Neeraj Basoya, Naseeb Singh Resigns From Congress
Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh resigned from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. Neeraj Basoya in the resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday cited the party's alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the reason. He said, "Our continued alliance, with AAP is extremely humiliating given that the AAP has been associated with numerous scams in the past 7 years. The top 3 Leaders of the AAP-Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in jail."
Live: PM Modi Extends Greeting To Guajrat On Statehood Day
"On this auspicious occasion of Gujarat's Statehood Day, we remember the rich cultural heritage, remarkable achievements and vibrant spirit of the people of Gujarat. May the state continue to flourish, prosper, and inspire generations with its ethos of entrepreneurship, resilience and inclusive development. My best wishes to the people of Gujarat," said PM Narendra Modi.
Live: PM Modi Wishes Maharashtra On Statehood Day
Wishign Maharashtra on its statehood day, PM Narendra Modi said, "Maharashtra Statehood Day is about celebrating the glorious legacy and indomitable spirit of this land which has produced great visionaries and is associated with cultural richness. Maharashtra stands tall as a beacon of tradition, progress and unity. We also reaffirm our commitment to keep working for Maharashtra's progress. My greetings to the people of Maharashtra."
Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Polls Live: BJP Candidate Says Local Issues Top Priority
BJP candidate from Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, Delkar Kalaben Mohanbhai said that resolving local issues would be her top priority. "There are a lot of issues- road, water, transport, electricity, and employment, we have mentioned those in our manifesto. We will work on these issues and fulfill our promises," she said.
Andhra Lok Sabha Polls Live: YSRCP Candidate Confident Of Victory, Implementing Promises
YSRCP General Secretary & candidate from Nellore parliament constituency, Vijayasai Reddy V said that the party prepared a separate manifesto for the constituency. "It is a local manifesto pertaining to the district of Nellore parliament. To the extent possible, whatever could be done and that could be achieved for the next five years has been incorporated into this manifesto. While preparing the manifesto, we consulted, we came together, and discussed various issues about all seven assembly segments with the respective candidates for their respective assembly...We are also equally confident that we will be implementing all the promises that have been made in this Nellore local manifesto. This manifesto will definitely change the topography of the entire Nellore parliament..." he said.