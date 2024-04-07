Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live: Modi's Poll Blitzkrieg Today; Congress To Take Its Manifesto To Voters
Live Updates: With the voting day for the Lok Sabha elections approaching fast, BJP leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as well as Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are leading their party's outreach to voters.
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: With the Parliamentary polls merely 11 days away, both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Congress-led INDI Alliance have intensified their campaign efforts to engage the electorate. The BJP has prominently featured its anti-corruption agenda under the slogan 'remove corrupt' (bharastachari ko htao), while the INDIA bloc has deployed a barrage of rhetoric demanding accountability for the BJP's decade-long governance. Leading the charge for the BJP at electoral rallies are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Adityanath Yogi, and JP Nadda, while Rahul Gandhi, alongside Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, is at the forefront of Congress' campaign.
Addressing the rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi branded the Congress as a party dominated by "dynasts and corrupt individuals." Earlier, on March 31, key opposition figures converged at Ramlila Maidan to voice their objections to the alleged attack on democracy as well as Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.
Meanwhile, during the 'Jana Jatara Sabha' in Rangareddy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveiled the party's manifesto in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi outlined five guarantees (Nyay) in the party's manifesto. "When we offered guarantees, we called them the Congress Party’s guarantees, but in reality, they represent the guarantees of the people. When we discussed the Rs 500 cylinder, 200 units of complimentary electricity, Greh Lakshmi, and complimentary bus transportation, we heeded the people's voices and crafted these assurances," he remarked.
Bihar Lok Sabha Chunav LIVE Update: Kanhaiya Kumar May Contest From Delhi Seat
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar might be shifting his political battleground from Bihar to Delhi, according to sources. As per reports, Congress party is considering fielding Kanhaiya Kumar as a candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Delhi, signalling a potential clash against the BJP's Manoj Tiwari who is contesting from the North East Delhi seat. Kumar's reputation as a star campaigner and his strong grassroots connect could make him a potent contender in the electoral landscape of Delhi.
Bengal Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: BJP Candidate Locket Chatterjee's Vehicle Attacked By Alleged TMC Workers In Bansberia
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's vehicle was reportedly attacked by alleged TMC workers in Bansberia, West Bengal. 'Go back' slogans were raised following the ambush.
Describing the incident, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee stated that she was en route to Bansuria via Adishakti village. During a visit to Kali Tala for Kali Puja. Upon completion of the puja and interaction with locals. “As I departed the area, individuals carrying black flags began chanting 'Go Back' and aggressively surrounded my vehicle. Despite efforts from security personnel to disperse them, the situation escalated. I began recording videos of the incident. Subsequently, an individual struck me twice and attempted to enter the vehicle. However, my driver intervened and closed the door," Chatterjee told ANI.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls Live: Akhilesh Yadav To Meet Mukhtar Ansari's Family
Former UP Chief Minister and leader of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav is likely to meet family members of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died on March 28 following a cardiac arrest. Yadav's visit comes days after AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi paid a visit to the gangster's family. This holds importance given that Ansari's brother Afzal is contesting the polls on Samajwadi Party ticket from the Ghazipur seat.