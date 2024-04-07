Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: With the Parliamentary polls merely 11 days away, both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Congress-led INDI Alliance have intensified their campaign efforts to engage the electorate. The BJP has prominently featured its anti-corruption agenda under the slogan 'remove corrupt' (bharastachari ko htao), while the INDIA bloc has deployed a barrage of rhetoric demanding accountability for the BJP's decade-long governance. Leading the charge for the BJP at electoral rallies are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Adityanath Yogi, and JP Nadda, while Rahul Gandhi, alongside Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, is at the forefront of Congress' campaign.

Addressing the rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi branded the Congress as a party dominated by "dynasts and corrupt individuals." Earlier, on March 31, key opposition figures converged at Ramlila Maidan to voice their objections to the alleged attack on democracy as well as Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Meanwhile, during the 'Jana Jatara Sabha' in Rangareddy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi unveiled the party's manifesto in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi outlined five guarantees (Nyay) in the party's manifesto. "When we offered guarantees, we called them the Congress Party’s guarantees, but in reality, they represent the guarantees of the people. When we discussed the Rs 500 cylinder, 200 units of complimentary electricity, Greh Lakshmi, and complimentary bus transportation, we heeded the people's voices and crafted these assurances," he remarked.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates