Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates| 'We Don't Have Any Intension': Kharge On Pitroda's Remarks On Wealth Distribution
2024 LS Polls Live: Mallikarjun Kharge on Sam Pitroda's wealth distribution remarks said there's a Constitution and the Congress party has no intension to make a policy.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: 83 parliamentary constituencies across the 13 states in the country are set to go for polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26. As the campaigning for the second phase will end today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold 3 public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and a roadshow in MP's Bhopal today.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is set to address three public meetings in her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad constituency on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi is vying for a second term in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat which is set to go for polls on April 26.
Apart from Rahul Gandhi, the fate of Congress leader and 3-time MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, Veteran actress and sitting MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, Arun Govil in Meerut and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who is contesting from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan is in the fray in the second phase of the general elections.
Meanwhile, the row over PM Modi's remarks on Congress' Manifesto continues and Congress leader Sam Pitoda released a video emphasizing the need for policy toward wealth redistribution and elaborated on the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America. Pitroda's video drew heavy criticism from BJP leaders and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, "Congress has decided to destroy India."
Lok Sabha Elections Live: 'Musalman Se Nafarat...': Owaisi On PM Modi's Guarantee
Hitting out at PM Modi over his recent remarks, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "PM Modi has only one guarantee which is hatred towards the Muslim Community."
#WATCH | Kishanganj, Bihar: AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Modi ki ek hi guarantee - Musalmanon se nafrat ki guarantee. He has been doing this since 2002. There are 17 crore Muslims in the country, it is the biggest minority community. He is the PM of the 140 crore… pic.twitter.com/k21KWIN1Mg
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Distances Itself From Pitroda's Remarks
Congress has distanced itself from Sam Pitoda's remarks on wealth distribution and the party president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Congress has no intention of distributing the wealth of Rich people among the poor.
#WATCH | Chairman of Indian Overseas Congres Sam Pitroda's remark, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...There is a constitution, we don’t have any intention. Why are you putting his ideas in our mouths? Just for votes, he is playing all these games..." pic.twitter.com/yasxUw7HGL
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Congress' Sam Pitoda Sparks Controversy On Wealth Distribution
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attack on the Congress manifesto and 'mangalsutra jibe' Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress Sam Pitroda said the Prime Minister thinks that the Indian audience is a fool and can be easily manipulated.
Pitroda also backed the party's stand on the redistribution of wealth and advocated an inheritance tax law in the country. Emphasizing the need for policy towards wealth
#WATCH | Chicago, US: Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda says, "...This is a policy issue. Congress party would frame a policy through which the wealth distribution would be better...We don't have a minimum wage (in India)...If we come up with a minimum wage in the… pic.twitter.com/PO6Mnili5p
— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024