Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: 83 parliamentary constituencies across the 13 states in the country are set to go for polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 26. As the campaigning for the second phase will end today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold 3 public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and a roadshow in MP's Bhopal today.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is set to address three public meetings in her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad constituency on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi is vying for a second term in Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat which is set to go for polls on April 26.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, the fate of Congress leader and 3-time MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor, Veteran actress and sitting MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, Arun Govil in Meerut and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who is contesting from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan is in the fray in the second phase of the general elections.

Meanwhile, the row over PM Modi's remarks on Congress' Manifesto continues and Congress leader Sam Pitoda released a video emphasizing the need for policy toward wealth redistribution and elaborated on the concept of inheritance tax prevailing in America. Pitroda's video drew heavy criticism from BJP leaders and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, "Congress has decided to destroy India."