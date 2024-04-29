Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Campaign In Karnataka, Maharashtra Today

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four public meetings on Monday, one in Karnataka and three in Maharashtra, to ramp up his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister's first public meeting of the day is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. in Bagalkote, Karnataka. From there, he will travel to Maharashtra to address a public meeting in Solapur at 2:15 p.m. for BJP candidate Ram Satpute, who is competing against Congress candidate Praniti Shinde.



At 4:30 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will hold a rally in Karad for party nominee Udayanraje Bhosale, who is running against NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Shashikant Shinde in the Satara constituency.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Assam and Bihar. He will speak at public gatherings in Begusarai at 2:00 p.m. and Madhubani at 12:30 p.m. in Bihar. After that, at 5:30 p.m., the Home Minister will travel to Assam to conduct a roadshow in Guwahati.



Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, will address the public on Monday at 10 a.m. in Patan, Gujarat. The Wayanad MP will travel from Gujarat to Chhattisgarh to speak at a public meeting at 4:15 p.m. in Sakri, Bilaspur.



On Monday at 3:00 p.m., Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the Congress, will speak at a public meeting in Gulbarga, Karnataka.