Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Campaign In Karnataka, Maharashtra Today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Patan, Gujarat, on Monday at 10 a.m. From Gujarat, the Wayanad MP will travel to Chhattisgarh.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold four public meetings on Monday, one in Karnataka and three in Maharashtra, to ramp up his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister's first public meeting of the day is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. in Bagalkote, Karnataka. From there, he will travel to Maharashtra to address a public meeting in Solapur at 2:15 p.m. for BJP candidate Ram Satpute, who is competing against Congress candidate Praniti Shinde.
At 4:30 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will hold a rally in Karad for party nominee Udayanraje Bhosale, who is running against NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar candidate Shashikant Shinde in the Satara constituency.
On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in Assam and Bihar. He will speak at public gatherings in Begusarai at 2:00 p.m. and Madhubani at 12:30 p.m. in Bihar. After that, at 5:30 p.m., the Home Minister will travel to Assam to conduct a roadshow in Guwahati.
Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, will address the public on Monday at 10 a.m. in Patan, Gujarat. The Wayanad MP will travel from Gujarat to Chhattisgarh to speak at a public meeting at 4:15 p.m. in Sakri, Bilaspur.
On Monday at 3:00 p.m., Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary of the Congress, will speak at a public meeting in Gulbarga, Karnataka.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE News: PM To Address 6 Rallies In Maharashtra In 2 Days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at six MahaYuti alliance campaign rallies in Maharashtra on Monday and Tuesday. Prime Minister Modi will hold poll rallies in Solapur, Karad, and Pune on Monday, and in Malshiras, Dharashiv, and Latur on Tuesday, according to state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.
Lok Sabha Polls LIVE Updates: Punjab CM To Hold Rally In Anandpur Sahib Today
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow at 2 p.m. on Monday in Rupnagar for AAP's Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat candidate Malvinder Singh Kang.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Chief Nadda To Campaign In Telangna Today
BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold two public meetings and a roadshow in Telangana on Monday. He is scheduled to address public meetings in Kothagudem at 12:15 p.m. and Mahabubabad at 1:55 p.m. After public meetings, he will hold a roadshow in Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency at 5:50 p.m.