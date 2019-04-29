Lok Sabha election 4th phase live updates: Babul Supriyo slams TMC for Asansol violence

29 April 2019, 10:34 AM Union minister Piyush Goyal condemns poll-related violence in West Bengal. "The people of West Bengal are showing tremendous courage in coming out to vote despite the state government's efforts to create an atmosphere of fear and panic. The state government there has completely failed. I won't be surprised if BJP wins more than 30 seats here."

29 April 2019, 10:32 AM BJP MP Babul Supriyo alleges that TMC workers have been trying to influence voters in Asansol. "There is enough proof that voters here were either being influenced to vote in a particular way or being forced to. TMC workers have also been stopping some people from voting when they refused to be directed," he says.

29 April 2019, 10:27 AM Overall estimated voter turnout till 10am is 10.42%. Estimated state-wise turnout: Bihar: 10.76% Madhya Pradesh: 11.45% Maharashtra: 6.66% Jammu and Kashmir: 0.68% Jharkhand: 12% Rajasthan: 12.22% Uttar Pradesh: 9.87% West Bengal: 16.89% Odisha: 8.34%

29 April 2019, 10:24 AM Bollywood actor Amir Khan and wife Kiran Rao after casting their vote. (ANI Photo)

29 April 2019, 09:54 AM Zee 24 Ghanta reports that the Election Commission has asked for a report on the clashes between TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal's Jemua earlier today. The situation here is still extremely tense even as violence has erupted in Asansol.

29 April 2019, 09:48 AM Overall estimated voter turnout till 9am is 10.25%. Estimated state-wise turnout: Bihar: 10.76% Madhya Pradesh: 11.11% Maharashtra: 5.87% Jammu and Kashmir: 0.61% Jharkhand: 12% Rajasthan: 11.20% Uttar Pradesh: 9.01% West Bengal: 16.89% Odisha: 8.34%

29 April 2019, 09:45 AM Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit casts her vote at a polling booth in Juhu. (Photo: ANI)

29 April 2019, 09:36 AM Zee News correspondent Pooja Mehta attacked by locals in Asansol, her car has been vandalised. Situation here is extremely tense as polling has taken a violent turn.

29 April 2019, 09:29 AM Zee News' Pooja Mehta reports that Babul Supriyo got into a war of words after alleging that TMC workers were rigging votes in booth 283 in Asansol. #WATCH Clash between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol. A TMC polling agent said, 'no BJP polling agent was present at the booth.' BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car was also vandalised outside the polling station. pic.twitter.com/goOmFRG96L — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 09:24 AM Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol.

29 April 2019, 09:22 AM Bihar sees a provisional voter turnout of 7.92% in the first hour of voting. Samastipur: 6.89% Begusarai: 7% Ujiarpur: 6.78% Darbhanga: 9.35% Munger: 9.50%

29 April 2019, 09:14 AM Tentative overall voter turnout at 9.10am is 1.91%.

29 April 2019, 09:09 AM Supporters of Lalan Singh reportedly prevent voters from casting their vote in booth number 313 in Lakhisari district's Fatehpur village (Bihar). Police officials reportedly fail to take any action. Lalan Singh is a JDU candidate and minister in the Nitish Kumar government.

29 April 2019, 08:52 AM Breaking news: A massive clash breaks out between TMC and BJP cadres at Jemua while voters were observing a poll boycott. Police resort to lathicharge. RAF rushed to the spot.

29 April 2019, 08:45 AM Voting begins after a 90-minute delay in six booths in Kannauj - 35, 110, 141, 160, 161, 444.

29 April 2019, 08:42 AM Congress' Urmila Matondkar casts her vote in Bandra:

29 April 2019, 08:33 AM Too busy watching Game of Thrones instead of voting? Here's why that is a bad idea:

#Elections are not a spectator sport;

If you don’t vote, someone else’s vote counts more;

don’t let somebody else speak for you; Go ??Vote because #ItMatters#LokSabhaElections2019 #GeneralElections2019 #Phase4 #VotingRound4 pic.twitter.com/T06jFB3kJf — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 08:30 AM Balaghat shows the way! Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh saw people lining up outside polling booths from 6am. People here tell Zee News that local issues are key considerations for them here.

29 April 2019, 08:27 AM Kanhaiya Kumar, CPI(M) candidate from Begusarai, arrives to cast his vote. "Those who have maligned the image of Begusarari will be punished by voters," he says. He is taking on Giriraj Singh of BJP here.

29 April 2019, 08:19 AM ASI dies of heart attack during poll duty in MP's Sidhi district.

29 April 2019, 08:14 AM Pandabesar, Asansol: Villagers boycott voting in two polling booths in - 222, 226. They are demanding deployment of central forces here.

29 April 2019, 07:57 AM Ravi Kishan, BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, casts his vote in Goregaon:

29 April 2019, 07:56 AM A green initiative! Voters in Thane's Sakhi voting booth are being thanked for exercising their franchise with a potted plant. Voters here say they are extremely pleased with this initiative of the EC as it will not only encourage more people to come and vote but also spread awareness about the importance of plants.

29 April 2019, 07:49 AM Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal seen outside a polling booth in Juhu:

29 April 2019, 07:47 AM Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha arrives in Bandra to cast her vote:

29 April 2019, 07:45 AM Poonam Mahajan, BJP MP Candidate from Mumbai North Central, casts her vote:

29 April 2019, 07:44 AM Voting yet to start in booth number 159 in Etawah's Janata College (Ashok Nagar). It is reported that the EVM here is not functioning.

29 April 2019, 07:42 AM BJP's Gopal Shetty casts his vote along with members of his family. He is contesting the election from Mumbai North against Congress' Urmila Matondkar. Previously, he had defeated Sanjay Nirupam from here - back in 2014.

29 April 2019, 07:35 AM RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das joins fellow citizens to cast vote: #Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das waits in queues to cast his vote at polling booth number 40 & 41 at Peddar Road. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/hjT2s2WkAS — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 07:34 AM ANI reports that the voting process in Hamirpur's booth number 111 has halted due to an EVM malfunction.

29 April 2019, 07:33 AM Samajwadi Party cries foul, says many of its leaders in Kannauj were put under house arrest on Sunday night. The party is expected to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

29 April 2019, 07:28 AM Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje casts her vote: Rajasthan: Former Rajasthan CM and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at polling booth number 33 in Jhalawar. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/9iNp9geKtQ — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 07:24 AM Anil Ambani joins the early risers in Mumbai to cast his vote:

Mumbai: Anil Ambani casts his vote at voting centre number 216 at GD Somani School in Cuffe Parade. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/II9VZJvjmV — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 07:22 AM ANI reports that voting is yet to begin at booth number 286/184 and 286/185 in Bolpur (West Bengal) after a glitch in EVM was detected.

29 April 2019, 07:21 AM Enthusiastic voters line up in the morning hours to cast their vote in Borivali west of North Mumbai seat:

29 April 2019, 07:20 AM Voting has not yet begun in two booths in Kannauj. Voting has not started in Chhibramau's booth numbers 160 and 161 due to technical problems with the EVMs here.

29 April 2019, 07:14 AM Giriraj Singh casts his vote in Nawada. He is up against Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI(M)) in Bihar's Begusarai. Bihar: Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh, cast his vote at polling booth number 33 in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/babrOKVG36 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 06:59 AM Seeking divine intervention: Bihar: Union Minister and sitting MP from Nawada, Giriraj Singh offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham. pic.twitter.com/yS81rW6wVg — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 06:56 AM Voting in fourth phase of Lok Sabha 2019 begins: #LokSabhaElections2019 : Voters begin to queue up outside polling booth number 256 in Kannauj. 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state go to polls in the fourth phase of general elections. pic.twitter.com/GWOaBzBAca — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 06:49 AM Some of the key battles to watch out for today are: Urmila Matondkar (Congress) vs Gopal Shetty (BJP) in Mumbai North Sriprakash Jaiswal (Congress) vs Satyadev Pachauri (BJP) vs Ram Kumar (SP) in Kanpur Milind Deora (Congress) vs Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) vs Suresh Kumar Gautam (BSP) in Mumbai South Kanhaiya Kumar (CPI(M)) vs Giriraj Singh (BJP) vs Tanweer Hassan (RJD) in Begusarai Satabdi Roy (Trinamool Congress) vs Dudh Kumar Mondal (BJP) vs Imam Hossain (Congress) vs Rezaul Karim (CPIM) in Birbhum

29 April 2019, 06:44 AM Eight seats in West Bengal will see polling today. The state has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the first three phases and the Election Commission has paid special attention to security arrangements in place here in the fourth phase.

29 April 2019, 06:41 AM Click here to know about all the constituencies going to vote today.

29 April 2019, 06:38 AM If you are among the 12 crore voters eligible to vote today, click here to find out the valid document(s) you need to exercise your franchise.

29 April 2019, 06:26 AM Polling stations and officers in charge for conducting polling are ready to welcome voters:

Mumbai: Visuals of preparation from polling booth number 40 and 41 in Mumbai South constituency. Voting for the #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/U78lVcawtj — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Madhya Pradesh: Visuals of preparation from polling booth number 17 in Shikarpur of Chhindwara parliamentary constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/gJrcRMCFVb — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 Bihar: Mock poll underway at polling booth number 33, 34 & 35 at Rajkiya Primary School in Munger parliamentary constituency. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/4By5dX4vyL — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019 West Bengal: Visuals from polling booth number 184 and 185 at Srinanda High School in Bolpur. Voting for the fourth phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 will begin at 7 AM today. pic.twitter.com/uG8gbACkMH — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 06:24 AM Mock polling has been started to test preparations at many polling stations which will welcome voters today.

29 April 2019, 06:23 AM As many as 13 constituencies will vote in Rajasthan today. Here is when some of the many key political leaders are expected to cast their vote: BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at 11am in Jodhpur Congress' Raghuveer Meena at 1pm in Parsad Arjun Lal Meena of BJP at 9am in Salumbar Devji Mansingram Patel of BJP at 7am in Jajoosan Congress' Manvendra Singh at 8.30am in Mewa Nagar