Lok Sabha election 4th phase live updates: Violence-hit WB leads states in voter turnout

29 April 2019, 14:32 PM Goons hurl crude bombs near three polling booths in Murshidabad's Beldanga (West Bengal), reports Zee News' Soma. It is reported that locals appealed to cops for help but no action was taken. The bombs may have been hurdled for booth-capturing purposes. Locals also accuse cops of helping the culprits - who had covered their faces - escape.

29 April 2019, 14:23 PM Estimated overall and state-wise voter turnout till 2pm:

29 April 2019, 14:20 PM Bollywood actor flashes his inked finger after casting his vote:

29 April 2019, 14:03 PM Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, who cast his vote with family members earlier today, appeals to fellow citizens to exercise their franchise:

29 April 2019, 14:01 PM Scuffle at booth no. 82 of Rampurhat in Birbhum (West Bengal):

29 April 2019, 13:56 PM Estimated overall voter turnout till 1.52pm is 38.49%. State-wise estimated voter turnout is as follows: Bihar: 37.71% Madhya Pradesh: 43.44% Maharashtra: 29.46% Jammu and Kashmir: 6.66% Jharkhand: 44.90% Rajasthan: 44.53% Uttar Pradesh: 34.42% West Bengal: 52.37% Odisha: 35.79%

29 April 2019, 13:44 PM Man comes to vote on a horse in Sirohi district's Aamthala in Rajasthan:



29 April 2019, 13:42 PM BJP delegation meets EC officials. Among other issues, the delegation brings up today's poll-related violence in West Bengal. The delegation reportedly accused state machinery in the state of forcing people to vote in favour of certain political parties.

29 April 2019, 13:40 PM Overall and state-wise estimated poll turnout till noon:

29 April 2019, 13:38 PM Bollywood actor Salman Khan casts his vote in Bandra. (ANI photo)

29 April 2019, 12:48 PM Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shows her inked finger.

29 April 2019, 12:33 PM Congress' Priya Duty with husband Owen Roncon after they cast their vote in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

29 April 2019, 12:26 PM Zee News' Pooja Mehta reports on the attack on media by locals in Asansol earlier today:

Ground Report: Zee News reporter @pooja_zeenews speaks about how the clash between TMC-BJP workers unfolded in West Bengal.#VotingRound4#AbkiBaarKiskiSarkar pic.twitter.com/PpwRJc5rQ7 — Zee News (@ZeeNews) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 12:01 PM 107-year-old Deepa Gurjar joins family members in casting her vote in Rajasthan's Hajjam Kheri village in a booth six kilometers from her home:

29 April 2019, 11:47 AM Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut casts her vote. (ANI Photo)

29 April 2019, 11:39 AM Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and family members after casting their vote in Jodhpur. (PTI photo)

29 April 2019, 11:34 AM BJP delegation including Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Vijay Goel and Anil Baluni to meet Election Commission over poll-related violence in West Bengal.

29 April 2019, 11:29 AM TMC files a written complaint against Babul Supriyo and alleges that the BJP MP from Asansol misbehaved with TMC polling agent in Jemua.

29 April 2019, 11:21 AM Priyanka Chopra Jonas casts her vote in Mumbai. (IANS Photo)



29 April 2019, 11:16 AM Overall estimated voter turnout till 11am is 14.59%. Estimated state-wise turnout: Bihar: 13.95% Madhya Pradesh: 18.66% Maharashtra: 8.15% Jammu and Kashmir: 3.69% Jharkhand: 20.87% Rajasthan: 15.08% Uttar Pradesh: 17.69% West Bengal: 21.69% Odisha: 10%

29 April 2019, 11:07 AM Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra casts his vote along with family members at Cuff Parade in Mumbai. Development and welfare of the country, security all these things are the key issues," he says. "The youth of the country know what they want and I think they must have voted based on that. Whoever wins this election will be elected by the youth of the country."

29 April 2019, 10:53 AM Bollywood actor Anupam Kher casts his vote in Juhu:

29 April 2019, 10:41 AM Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre casts her vote. "I urge everyone to come out to vote. It is absolutely necessary, each vote counts," she says.

29 April 2019, 10:34 AM Union minister Piyush Goyal condemns poll-related violence in West Bengal. "The people of West Bengal are showing tremendous courage in coming out to vote despite the state government's efforts to create an atmosphere of fear and panic. The state government there has completely failed. I won't be surprised if BJP wins more than 30 seats here."

29 April 2019, 10:32 AM BJP MP Babul Supriyo alleges that TMC workers have been trying to influence voters in Asansol. "There is enough proof that voters here were either being influenced to vote in a particular way or being forced to. TMC workers have also been stopping some people from voting when they refused to be directed," he says. "This is happening all over West Bengal but mostly in Asansol. Here, polling agents have not been allowed to leave their homes."

29 April 2019, 10:27 AM Overall estimated voter turnout till 10am is 10.42%. Estimated state-wise turnout: Bihar: 10.76% Madhya Pradesh: 11.45% Maharashtra: 6.66% Jammu and Kashmir: 0.68% Jharkhand: 12% Rajasthan: 12.22% Uttar Pradesh: 9.87% West Bengal: 16.89% Odisha: 8.34%

29 April 2019, 10:24 AM Bollywood actor Amir Khan and wife Kiran Rao after casting their vote. (ANI Photo)

29 April 2019, 09:54 AM Zee 24 Ghanta reports that the Election Commission has asked for a report on the clashes between TMC and BJP workers in West Bengal's Jemua earlier today. The situation here is still extremely tense even as violence has erupted in Asansol.

29 April 2019, 09:48 AM Overall estimated voter turnout till 9am is 10.25%. Estimated state-wise turnout: Bihar: 10.76% Madhya Pradesh: 11.11% Maharashtra: 5.87% Jammu and Kashmir: 0.61% Jharkhand: 12% Rajasthan: 11.20% Uttar Pradesh: 9.01% West Bengal: 16.89% Odisha: 8.34%

29 April 2019, 09:45 AM Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit casts her vote at a polling booth in Juhu. (Photo: ANI)

29 April 2019, 09:36 AM Zee News correspondent Pooja Mehta attacked by locals in Asansol, her car has been vandalised. Situation here is extremely tense as polling has taken a violent turn.

29 April 2019, 09:29 AM Zee News' Pooja Mehta reports that Babul Supriyo got into a war of words after alleging that TMC workers were rigging votes in booth 283 in Asansol. #WATCH Clash between TMC workers and security personnel at polling booth number 199 in Asansol. A TMC polling agent said, 'no BJP polling agent was present at the booth.' BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car was also vandalised outside the polling station. pic.twitter.com/goOmFRG96L — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 09:24 AM Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol.

29 April 2019, 09:22 AM Bihar sees a provisional voter turnout of 7.92% in the first hour of voting. Samastipur: 6.89% Begusarai: 7% Ujiarpur: 6.78% Darbhanga: 9.35% Munger: 9.50%

29 April 2019, 09:14 AM Tentative overall voter turnout at 9.10am is 1.91%.

29 April 2019, 09:09 AM Supporters of Lalan Singh reportedly prevent voters from casting their vote in booth number 313 in Lakhisari district's Fatehpur village (Bihar). Police officials reportedly fail to take any action. Lalan Singh is a JDU candidate and minister in the Nitish Kumar government.

29 April 2019, 08:52 AM Breaking news: A massive clash breaks out between TMC and BJP cadres at Jemua while voters were observing a poll boycott. Police resort to lathicharge. RAF rushed to the spot.

29 April 2019, 08:45 AM Voting begins after a 90-minute delay in six booths in Kannauj - 35, 110, 141, 160, 161, 444.

29 April 2019, 08:42 AM Congress' Urmila Matondkar casts her vote in Bandra:

29 April 2019, 08:33 AM Too busy watching Game of Thrones instead of voting? Here's why that is a bad idea:

#Elections are not a spectator sport;

If you don’t vote, someone else’s vote counts more;

don’t let somebody else speak for you; Go ??Vote because #ItMatters#LokSabhaElections2019 #GeneralElections2019 #Phase4 #VotingRound4 pic.twitter.com/T06jFB3kJf — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 29, 2019

29 April 2019, 08:30 AM Balaghat shows the way! Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh saw people lining up outside polling booths from 6am. People here tell Zee News that local issues are key considerations for them here.

29 April 2019, 08:27 AM Kanhaiya Kumar, CPI(M) candidate from Begusarai, arrives to cast his vote. "Those who have maligned the image of Begusarari will be punished by voters," he says. He is taking on Giriraj Singh of BJP here.

29 April 2019, 08:19 AM ASI dies of heart attack during poll duty in MP's Sidhi district.

29 April 2019, 08:14 AM Pandabesar, Asansol: Villagers boycott voting in two polling booths in - 222, 226. They are demanding deployment of central forces here.

29 April 2019, 07:57 AM Ravi Kishan, BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, casts his vote in Goregaon:

29 April 2019, 07:56 AM A green initiative! Voters in Thane's Sakhi voting booth are being thanked for exercising their franchise with a potted plant. Voters here say they are extremely pleased with this initiative of the EC as it will not only encourage more people to come and vote but also spread awareness about the importance of plants.

29 April 2019, 07:49 AM Bollywood actor and BJP MP Paresh Rawal seen outside a polling booth in Juhu:

29 April 2019, 07:47 AM Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha arrives in Bandra to cast her vote:

29 April 2019, 07:45 AM Poonam Mahajan, BJP MP Candidate from Mumbai North Central, casts her vote: