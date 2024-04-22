Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 LIVE | 'Congress, INDI Will Steal Gold, Mangalsutra Of Our Women...': PM In Aligarh Rally
Lok Sabha Elections Latest News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a poll rally to campaign for Satish Gautam, the BJP candidate for Aligarh Lok Sabha seat. Re-polling is underway at eleven polling stations in the inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. PM Modi is addressing a huge rally in campaign for Satish Gautam, the BJP candidate for Aligarh Lok Sabha seat.
Re-polling is underway at eleven polling stations in the inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. The Election Commission of India (EC) ordered the repolling following the reports of violence and rigging during the first phase of voting on April 19. After the elections, several reports cropped up involving incidents of firing, intimidating voters and damage to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Siachen, today, to review India’s military preparedness in the region. While the BJP has called for a protest in Karnataka, in response to the killing of a 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi. In other news, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to campaign for his party in Karnataka.
Speaking at a public rally in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a warning to Indian citizens. He stated that the Congress and the INDI alliance are looking into your income and assets. The 'Prince' of Congress has stated that if elected, they will audit everyone's earnings and property holdings.Our women possess gold, known as'stree dhan', which is revered and legally protected. These individuals are targeting the 'Mangalsutra' of women with the intention of stealing the gold from our mothers and sisters. If you have an ancestral home in your village and a small flat in the city for your children's future, they will choose between the two...
While addressing the poll rally in UP's Aligarh,Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Political entities such as the Congress and SP have consistently engaged in politics of appeasement, neglecting the political, social, and economic advancement of Muslims," at a public meeting in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The Pasmanda Muslims are in the same situation as the elite, who have benefited from the cream of the crop, so it ruffles their feathers when I bring up the hardships they face. Triple talaq devastated the lives of many daughters in this area, upsetting not only the daughters but also their fathers, brothers, and families. They are now protected from triple talaq by a law that Modi enacted.
"During my previous visit to Aligarh, I had urged all of you to shut down the factories of favouritism, corruption, and pandering run by SP and Congress," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Uttar Pradesh at a public gathering in Aligarh. You secured it with such a powerful lock that the two princes are still unable to locate the key.