Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 LIVE | 'Congress, INDI Will Steal Gold, Mangalsutra Of Our Women...': PM In Aligarh Rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. PM Modi is addressing a huge rally in campaign for Satish Gautam, the BJP candidate for Aligarh Lok Sabha seat.

Re-polling is underway at eleven polling stations in the inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. The Election Commission of India (EC) ordered the repolling following the reports of violence and rigging during the first phase of voting on April 19. After the elections, several reports cropped up involving incidents of firing, intimidating voters and damage to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Siachen, today, to review India’s military preparedness in the region. While the BJP has called for a protest in Karnataka, in response to the killing of a 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi. In other news, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is slated to campaign for his party in Karnataka.