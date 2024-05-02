Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates | '400 Paar' Se '400 Haar': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks BJP In Badaun Rally

Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: With only four days left for phase-3 voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP and Congress leaders are touring different states for campaigning. While PM Narendra Modi is in Gujarat, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka for their respective party's campaign. Today's events are important for the Lok Sabha polls as the Congress is likely to end its suspense over Amethi and Rae Bareli seats while a verdict is also awaited in a case related to deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari who is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Ghazipur seat.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhary shared a video of Rahul Gandhi. This led to the BJP sharpening its attack on the Congress. With the ongoing investigations into the Amit Shah fake video case and Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case, the issues of the Constitution and Muslim reservations have also hogged the centre stage in the phase-3 campaign.

