Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates | '400 Paar' Se '400 Haar': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks BJP In Badaun Rally
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live: The BJP and Congress are locked in a war of words over the Prajwal Revanna sex tape case. While the Congress has accused the BJP of helping Revanna flee the country, Amit Shah questioned the Karnataka government's inaction against the JDS MP.
Trending Photos
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: With only four days left for phase-3 voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP and Congress leaders are touring different states for campaigning. While PM Narendra Modi is in Gujarat, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka for their respective party's campaign. Today's events are important for the Lok Sabha polls as the Congress is likely to end its suspense over Amethi and Rae Bareli seats while a verdict is also awaited in a case related to deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari who is contesting on the Samajwadi Party ticket from the Ghazipur seat.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhary shared a video of Rahul Gandhi. This led to the BJP sharpening its attack on the Congress. With the ongoing investigations into the Amit Shah fake video case and Prajwal Revanna sexual abuse case, the issues of the Constitution and Muslim reservations have also hogged the centre stage in the phase-3 campaign.
Stay Tuned For Live Lok Sabha Campaign Updates
Lok Sabha Elections Live: | Congress Using Modi's Face To Spread Lies Through AI, Says PM
Addressing another rally in Gujarat's Junagadh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There used to be cross-border firing but our soldiers had to wait for Delhi (order) for retaliatory firing. Soldiers used to lose their lives in action but Delhi didn't give permission for action. Congress used to look at Pakistani opportunists, decisions for the country were made on the basis of their signal. That ecosystem is looking for opportunities today- that the Congress come to power and there be joy in their life once again. But will the country let such a day come again?...You can see their restlessness on social media. They are using all their strength to spread fake propaganda. Their own faces are not working, so they are using Modi's face to spread lies through Artificial Intelligence.''
Lok Sabha Elections Live: | '400 Paar' Se '400 Haar': Akhilesh Yadav Mocks BJP In Badaun Rally
Addressing a public rally in UP's Budaun, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "...One lakh farmers have committed. BJP should tell if they worked in favour of farmers or the industrialists. They didn't waive loans of farmers but industrialists. INDIA alliance has decided that we will waive farmers' loans when we come to power...Till now more than 10 exam question papers have leaked...Earlier they (BJP) used to say "400 paar", but now they can only hear '400 haar'..."
Lok Sabha Elections Live: Kejriwal Forcfully Put In Jail By BJP, Says Sunita Kejriwal In Gujarat's Bhavnagar
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal campaigns in Gujarat's Bhavnagar and says, "They have put Delhi CM & my husband in jail forcefully, for the last 40 days. They say that the investigation is going on, if investigations goes on for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years? It's clearly a dictatorship. He is well read, patriotic and truthful person. For the sake of social service, he left his job and went to the slums to work for them. When we got married, he asked me just one question, I want to do social service, won't you have any issue with that?..."
Lok Sabha Elections Live: Be Alert Of Congress, SP Alliance, CM Yogi Warns Voters In Etah
UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Etah and says, "Be alert of the Congress and SP alliance. It is here to do two things. If they come to power, they will give a part of ST, SC and OBC reservations to Muslims... With the intention of Islamization of the country and implementing the Talibani system, Congress is pushing the country towards partition... On the other hand, they are saying that they will give minorities the freedom to eat whatever they want. What is it that the minorities want to eat and is objectionable to the majority? It is beef. Cow slaughter is prohibited in UP... Any vote given to Congress-SP would be a reason for a sin..."
Lok Sabha Elections Live | It's BJP's Trick To Win Polls, Says Ashok Gehlot On Pak Leader's Remark On Rahul Gandhi
Former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot says, "...Pakistan is one of their (BJP's) tricks to win the elections, and now the public is not going to fall for these tricks. In 2019 also they did the same thing through Balakot and are doing the same thing even now...Now the slogan of '400 paar' is over, and people understand everything, we will have a big victory in Rajasthan and there is an atmosphere in favour of Congress and INDIA alliance in the country..."
Lok Sabha Elections Live: India's Borders Fully Safe, Forces Ready To Hit Enemy Anytime, Says Rajnath Singh
Addressing a public rally in Bihar's Saran, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "...As Defence Minister of this nation, I want to say that India's border is fully safe. India can hit within and if required then across the border as well..."
Lok Sabha Chunav Live Updates: Sanjay Raut Reacts To Pak Minister's 'Rahul On Fire' Remark
Reacting to former Pakistan Minister Ch Fawad Hussain's 'Rahul on fire' remark, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Pakistan minister praises PM Modi also, don't do India and Pakistan in it. This is his view. India's election is witnessed by the whole world whether it's Afghanistan, America or Europe; so if a Pak minister thinks that changes are going to occur in India, it's going to happen then, what is in it?"
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To PM Modi, Calls For Debate On Party's Manifesto
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written a letter, challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for a debate on the party's manifesto. Referring to the letter written by PM Modi to BJP candidates ahead of the third phase of voting, asking them to raise awareness about Congress' 'divisive' agenda, Kharge wrote, "From the tone and content of the letter it seems that there is a lot of desperation and worry in you which is leading you to use language that does not suit the office of the Prime Minister. The letter makes it look like the lies in your speeches are not having the effect you intended and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies. Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth".
Sharing the text of my letter to Shri @narendramodi calling out his repeated lies in the election campaign.
Dear Pradhan Mantri Ji,
I saw the letter written by you to all the NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to the voters.
From the tone and content of the… pic.twitter.com/5zLwndVAro
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 2, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress Has Always Been A Wrong-Delivery Party, Says PM
Addressing a public rally in Surendranagar, PM Modi says, "Congress is trying to discriminate between Hindu faiths. Mallikarjun Kharge has given a very dangerous statement related to Lord Ram and Lord Shiv. That statement is given with malicious intent. This is to create animosity between Shiv and Ram devotees... These are thousands of year-old traditions that even the Mughals could not break, how will Congress do it. A month ago, their Shehzada said that he would destroy Shakti... We are the worshippers of Shakti... Shehzada said that he would destroy Shakti. Can the devotees of Shakti forgive this?..."
"Congress has always been a wrong-delivery party. They were asked for Independence, but they got Partition. They were supposed to give development but instead, they looted the country. The money of the poor went to the Congress... Now they want to steal the ST, SC, OBC, reservation and give it away to Muslims," PM Modi adds.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Son Karan To Fille Nomination Tomorrow
Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh, the son of former WFI chief and sitting BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, is likely to file his nomination from the Kaiserganj seat tomorrow. According to sources, Karan will file his nomination for the Kaisarganj Lok Sabha seat tomorrow at 11:00 AM. During the filing of his nomination, top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders will be present. Karan Bhushan Singh is the President of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. Before this, he was elected as the Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association in 2018. Karan Bhushan Singh was born on December 13, 1990. He has been a national athlete in double trap shooting. He pursued his education in Business Management from Australia.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE | Modi Govt Eliminating Jobs Through Blind Privatization, Says Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Modi government for allegedly undermining reservation for Dalits, tribals, and backward classes through "blind privatization." He asserts that the BJP government is covertly reducing opportunities for these marginalized communities by eliminating government jobs. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi alleges that the Modi govt is secretly removing reservation by implementing privatization policies. He emphasizes the Congress party's commitment to strengthening public sector enterprises to create employment opportunities and uphold reservation for marginalized sections of society.
नरेंद्र मोदी के आरक्षण हटाओ अभियान का मंत्र है- न रहेगा बांस, न बजेगी बांसुरी, मतलब न रहेगी सरकारी नौकरी, न मिलेगा आरक्षण।
भाजपा सरकार ‘अंधे निजीकरण’ से सरकारी नौकरियों को ख़त्म कर चुपके-चुपके दलितों, आदिवासियों और पिछड़ों से आरक्षण छीन रही है।
2013 में पब्लिक सेक्टर में 14…
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: CM Yogi Holds Bulldozer Roadshow In Mainpuri
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducts a bulldozer roadshow in Mainpuri. BJP has fielded UP Minister Jaiveer Singh from this seat. Samajwadi Party has fielded Dimple Yadav.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Slams INDI Bloc Over 'Vote Jihad' Remark
PM Modi slams Congress leader Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam Khan's 'Vote Jihad' statement and says, "A leader from the INDI alliance has exposed their strategy in front of the country. The INDI alliance has asked Muslims to go for Vote Jihad. This has come from an educated family, not from a child coming out of a Madrasa... INDI alliance is saying that all Muslims should get together and vote. The INDI alliance has insulted democracy and the Constitution... Any leader from Congress is yet to oppose this statement. They have given their tacit understanding... On one hand, the INDI alliance is trying to divide SC, ST, OBC and general categories, on the other hand, they are raising the slogan of Vote Jihad. This shows how dangerous their intentions are..."
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Manish Sisodia Moves Delhi HC For Bail
Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court after being denied bail by a city court. Sisodia is facing separate cases related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The plea, filed by advocate Rajat Bharadwaj, highlights the urgency due to ongoing elections. The court has agreed to hear the matter tomorrow.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJP Candidate Naveen Jindal Files Nomination
BJP candidate for Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal files his nomination papers in the presence of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. AAP-INDIA alliance has fielded Sushil Gupta from the Kurukshetra seat. Voting here will be held on May 25.
Odisha Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Naveen Patnaik Files Nomination From Kantabanji
Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik files his nomination papers from the Kantabanji Assembly seat. CM Patnaik is contesting the Assembly elections from Kantabanji and Hinjili Assembly seats.
The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1 along with the Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Chirag Paswan Pays Tribute To Father Ram Vilas Paswan
LJP National President and party candidate from Hajipur, Chirag Paswan pays tribute to his father Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Patna, Bihar ahead of filing nomination. Chirag says, "This is the first time in my life that I am going to file a nomination without my father. Be it the 2014 election or the 2019 election, he was always with me...I am going to seek blessings from the people of Hajipur and I have full faith that just as the people of Hajipur showered their love and blessings on my father, I will also get the same love and blessings..."
Lok Sabha Elections Live Updates: NC Leader Omar Abdullah Files Nomination From Baramulla
On filing his nomination from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah says, "Today, after 20 years, I have filed my nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. The previous assembly elections were held in 2014. In the last 10 years, Assembly elections have not been held in Jammu and Kashmir and the importance of this upcoming election is that it is the first major election after August 5, 2019. We are hopeful that we will achieve success on 5 seats of Jammu and Kashmir and on the seat of Ladakh..."
Lok Sabha Chunav Live Updates: Congress Is Sinking, Pakistan Is Crying, Says PM Modi In Gujarat
Addressing a public rally in Gujarat's Anand, PM Modi says, "Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the Prime Minister and we already know that Congress is a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed."
Lok Sabha Live: Congress Could Not Provide Rural Population With Toilets, Tap Water, Says Modi
"During 60 years of Congress rule, around 60% of the rural population did not have toilets. In 10 years, the BJP government built 100% toilets. In 60 years, Congress was able to provide tap water facility to only 3 crore rural households in the country, that is, to less than 20% of the households. In just 10 years, the number of houses with tap water has reached 14 crore, that is, 75% of the houses have tap water," said Modi.
Lok Sabha Elections Live: Modi Says Gujarati Tea Seller Made Indian 5th Largest Economy
Addressing a poll rally in Gujarat, Narendra Modi said, "In 2014, when you sent your son from Gujarat to Delhi and ordered him to serve the country, at that time the Prime Minister of the country was a very learned economist. When he left, the country was the 11th largest economy in the world. In 10 years, this Gujarati tea seller took the country's economy to the 5th position."
Lok Sabha Election Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Of Snatching Reservation
Rahul Gandhi today accused the BJP and Narendra Modi of snatching reservation. Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said, "The mantra of Narendra Modi's campaign to remove reservation is - Na rahega Baans, Na Bajegi Bansuri, meaning there will be no government job and no reservation will be available. The BJP government is secretly snatching away reservation from Dalits, tribals and backward classes by eliminating government jobs through 'blind privatization'. In 2013, there were 14 lakh permanent posts in the public sector, which by 2023 remained at only 8.4 lakh. By ruining top PSU's like BSNL, SAIL, BHEL etc, nearly 6 lakh permanent jobs were eliminated from the public sector alone - these are the very posts which would have received the benefit of reservation. There is no count of the jobs that are being eliminated through the back door in institutions like railways by giving government work on contract. The 'privatisation' of the Modi model is a plunder of the country's resources, through which the reservation of the deprived is being snatched away. Congress guarantees - We will strengthen the public sectors and open the doors of employment for every section of the society by filling 30 lakh vacant government posts."
Lok Sabha Live Updates: BJP To Not Field Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh From Kaisarganj, Says Report
The BJP is likely to drop Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from the Kaisarganj Lok Sabha seat. However, the party is likely to field any of his family members from the seat.
#BreakingNews : बृजभूषण सिंह का कट सकता है टिकट-सूत्र, कैसरगंज से प्रत्याशी बदल सकती है बीजेपी#brijbhushansingh #BJP | @anchorjiya pic.twitter.com/vwOiNLGAYG
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) May 2, 2024
UP Lok Sabha Chunav Live: Yogi Slams Kharge For 'Divisive' Remarks
On Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Ram vs Shiva” remark during a poll rally in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Divide and rule has been the tendency of the Congress. The Congress is carrying forward the legacy of the British on every issue. They divided the society in the name of caste, region, and language..."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know About Entry Of 'Pakistan' In The Polls
The BJP has attacked Congress after former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhary shared a video of Rahul Gandhi.
#BreakingNews : #Pakistan #RahulGandhi #BJP #FawadChaudhry| @priyasi90 pic.twitter.com/f0weoXR2Xk
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) May 2, 2024
Telangana Lok Sabha Elections Live: Election Commission Extends Voting Time By One Hour
In view of prevailing situation of hot summer and heat wave in the State, Election Commission extends the polling hours in various assembly segments of Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on May 13. The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier 7 am to 5 pm.
Telangana: In view of prevailing situation of hot summer and heat wave in the State, Election Commission extends the polling hours in various assembly segments of Telangana for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled on May 13.
The new timing would be 7 am to 6 pm against the earlier… pic.twitter.com/ZeNxodiRGF
— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024
Gujarat Lok Sabha Live: Modi, Sunita Kejriwal To Campaign In State Today
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, left for Gujarat from the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi earlier today. Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for Aam Aadmi Party candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar, Gujarat today. On the other hand, Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi will continue his campaign tour in his home state. Of the 26 seats in Gujarat, the BJP has already won Surat and the contest is on for remaining 25 seats.