LPG cylinder crisis live: Shortage hits several Indian cities; restaurants and hotels affected

LPG cylinder crisis live: A shortage of LPG cylinders has recently raised concerns in several Indian cities, affecting households and businesses that depend on cooking gas. The supply disruption has mainly impacted restaurants, hotels, and small food businesses that rely heavily on commercial LPG cylinders.

According to reports, eateries in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata have struggled to get regular LPG supplies in recent days. Some restaurants have reduced their menu options, while others have temporarily shut kitchens due to a lack of cooking gas. Reportedly, the crisis is linked to global energy supply disruptions caused by rising tensions in West Asia. The conflict has affected major shipping routes used to transport oil and gas, leading to delays and shortages in international energy supplies.

India imports a large share of its LPG from the Middle East, so any disruption in the region can directly affect supply and prices in the country. Recently, domestic LPG cylinder prices also increased by about Rs 60. However, the government has said there is no need to panic and that domestic cooking gas supplies are being prioritised. Authorities have asked oil companies and refineries to increase LPG production by around 10 percent to stabilise availability.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officials have also said India is expanding energy imports from more countries to reduce dependence on any single region. For now, the government has advised consumers not to panic-buy LPG cylinders and to follow normal refill schedules while authorities work to stabilise the supply chain.