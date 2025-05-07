Lucknow, Bulandshahr Mock Drills LIVE

Lucknow, Bulandshahr Mock Drills LIVE Updates: In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Air Force launched airstrikes under Operation Sindoor last night, hitting multiple terrorist camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes led to the destruction of terrorist camps and the death of over 70 terrorists. As tensions between the two nations continue to rise, the situation risks escalating into war. To prepare civilians for any emergency, mock drills are being held today in various districts nationwide, including Lucknow and Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.