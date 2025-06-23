Punjab's Ludhiana West Assembly Seat Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Election Commission (EC) has announced that the counting of votes for the Ludhiana West Assembly by-election will now begin at 8:00 am on June 23, an hour later than the previously scheduled 7:00 am.

In this by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Jiwan Gupta, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. The seat fell vacant following the demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

According to an official release from the Election Commission, by-elections were conducted in five Assembly Constituencies: 24-Kadi (SC) and 87-Visavadar in Gujarat, 35-Nilambur in Kerala, 64-Ludhiana West in Punjab, and 80-Kaliganj in West Bengal. A total of 1,354 polling stations were set up across these constituencies.

Polling for all five seats was held on Thursday, June 19.

