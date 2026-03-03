Lunar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates: Sutak Timings, meaning and places from where you can see Chandra Grahan
Lunar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates: The first Lunar Eclipse of 2026 is an important astronomical event that will be visible in several countries across the world. Check the date, Sutak timings, and key details to stay informed about this celestial phenomenon.
Trending Photos
Lunar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates: The first Lunar Eclipse of 2026, also known as Chandra Grahan, is an important astronomical event that many people are waiting for. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. Apart from its scientific importance, many people in India also observe religious beliefs and rituals during this time.
What is a Lunar Eclipse?
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. Because of this, the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon, making it look dark or reddish. This can only happen on a full moon night.
There are three types of lunar eclipses:-
1. Total Lunar Eclipse
2. Partial Lunar Eclipse
3. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse
In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon comes under the Earth’s shadow.
Timings for Lunar Eclipse 2026 (Sutak Timings)
The exact date and time of the Lunar Eclipse 2026 will vary by location. In India, the Sutak period usually begins 9 hours before the start of a total lunar eclipse.
During the Sutak period, many people avoid eating food, performing religious activities, or starting new work. Temples are often closed until the eclipse ends.
Lunar Eclipse will start from 03:20 PM on March 3, 2026, and it will end at 06:47 PM. The Moon will be visible in India from 06:26 PM, with maximum visibility from 06:33 PM to 06:40 PM.
Chandra Grahan 2026: Visibility in Other Countries
The total lunar eclipse of 2026 will be visible in many parts of the world. Countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, New Zealand, Australia, Antarctica, North America, South America, Russia, and most parts of Asia will be able to witness this astronomical event.
However, the exact visibility and timing may vary by country and time zone.
The Lunar Eclipse 2026 is not only a beautiful space event but also an important day for many people who follow religious traditions. Whether you watch it for scientific interest or spiritual reasons, make sure to check the correct timings for your area. Stay updated, stay safe, and enjoy this rare celestial event responsibly.
Lunar Eclipse 2026 Live: Date and Timings
The Lunar Eclipse will begin at 3:20 PM on March 3, 2026, and will end at 6:47 PM.
Lunar Eclipse 2026 Live: What is a Lunar Eclipse?
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth’s shadow to fall on the Moon. On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, the full Moon will pass completely into the Earth’s dark shadow.
When this happens, it is called a total lunar eclipse. During this time, the Moon may look red because sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere and bends toward the Moon. This reddish colour is why it is often called a “Blood Moon.”
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.