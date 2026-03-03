Lunar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates: Sutak Timings, meaning and places from where you can see Chandra Grahan

Lunar Eclipse 2026 Live Updates: The first Lunar Eclipse of 2026, also known as Chandra Grahan, is an important astronomical event that many people are waiting for. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. Apart from its scientific importance, many people in India also observe religious beliefs and rituals during this time.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. Because of this, the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon, making it look dark or reddish. This can only happen on a full moon night.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

There are three types of lunar eclipses:-

1. Total Lunar Eclipse

2. Partial Lunar Eclipse

3. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon comes under the Earth’s shadow.

Timings for Lunar Eclipse 2026 (Sutak Timings)

The exact date and time of the Lunar Eclipse 2026 will vary by location. In India, the Sutak period usually begins 9 hours before the start of a total lunar eclipse.

During the Sutak period, many people avoid eating food, performing religious activities, or starting new work. Temples are often closed until the eclipse ends.

Lunar Eclipse will start from 03:20 PM on March 3, 2026, and it will end at 06:47 PM. The Moon will be visible in India from 06:26 PM, with maximum visibility from 06:33 PM to 06:40 PM.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Visibility in Other Countries

The total lunar eclipse of 2026 will be visible in many parts of the world. Countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, New Zealand, Australia, Antarctica, North America, South America, Russia, and most parts of Asia will be able to witness this astronomical event.

However, the exact visibility and timing may vary by country and time zone.

The Lunar Eclipse 2026 is not only a beautiful space event but also an important day for many people who follow religious traditions. Whether you watch it for scientific interest or spiritual reasons, make sure to check the correct timings for your area. Stay updated, stay safe, and enjoy this rare celestial event responsibly.