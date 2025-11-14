Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Madhubani Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between RLM vs RJD

Madhubani Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Madhubani assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between RLM’s Madhaw Anand and the RJD’s Samir Mahaseth.

 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:42 AM IST
Madhubani Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Madhubani district is famous for Mithila paintings. Apart from art, the unique Saurath Groom Fair is held here, where thousands of Maithil Brahmins gather to arrange marriages for their children, a tradition going back 700 years. Madhubani assembly seat was created in 1951, first won by Congress’s Harinath Mishra. The next election (1957) was won by independent candidate Ram Krishna Mahto. Congress last won here in 1985; BJP last won in 2010. RJD’s Sameer Kumar Mahaseth won in 2015 and 2020. In 2020, this seat was under NDA’s VIP, but RJD’s Sameer Kumar Mahaseth defeated VIP’s Suman Kumar Mahaseth.

From the Madhubani assembly seat, RLM has fielded Madhaw Anand against RJD’s Samir Mahaseth while Jan Suraaj party has given ticket to Anil Mishra. Other candidates in the fray are Sunendra Kant Kari of Samata Party, Rajiv Kumar Jha of Right to Recall Party among other candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.//

Stay Tuned For Madhubani Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

