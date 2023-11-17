Polling LIVE Updates | MP-CG Assembly Election 2023: MP Records 45.40% Voter Turnout, 38.22% Witnessed In CG Till 1 Pm
Madhya Pradesh & Chattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Voting LIVE: Chhattisgarh witnessed 38.22 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of polls while Madhya Pradesh recorded 45.40% turnout till 1 pm.
New Delhi: Voting is underway for the 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh assembly and 70 out of 90 seats of Chhattisgarh assembly today. 19.65% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 27.62% in Madhya Pradesh. CG witnessed 5.71% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of voting and 11.13% was witnessed in MP. The two states are witnessing a fierce contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.
The BJP has not declared any chief ministerial candidate, relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the collective leadership of the party. The Congress, on the other hand, has projected Kamal Nath as its face for the top post.
The polling will take place for 70 seats in the state, out of which 20 had already voted in the first phase on November 7. Both parties have claimed to have an edge in the first phase. The state has over 18,000 polling stations, of which 727 are ‘Sangwari’ booths where only women staff have been deployed.
Assembly Election Live Updates: Violence Reported In Bhind
A BJP candidate and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter sustained injuries after unidentified persons opened fire in Madhya Pradesh's Mehgaon Assembly constituency on Friday.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections Live Updates: CM Baghel Casts His Vote
Chhattisgarh CM and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel cast his vote at polling booth number 57 in Kuriddih village.
Assembly Elections Live Updates: Voter Turnout Till 1 Pm
Madhya Pradesh witnessed a voter turnout of 45.40 per cent while Chhattisgarh recorded 38.22 per cent till 1 pm.
Madhya Pradesh Elections Live: Digvijaya Singh Casts His Vote
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and his wife Amrita Rai cast their votes at a polling booth in Bhopal.
Assembly Elections Live: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Confident Of Congress Sweep
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Durg assembly constituency Bhupesh Baghel has claimed that his party will win more than 75 seats in the state. He said that the Congress is facing no competition from the BJP or any other party in the state. He made these remarks before casting his vote in the second and final phase of the assembly elections.
Assembly Elections Live Updates: 'BJP Will Win With Clear Majority': Tomar
Union Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his confidence that the BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh with a clear majority. He said that the BJP has a wave of support in the state and the people are appreciating the schemes and development works of the Central and State governments. He also said that he has cast his vote and the mood is in favour of the BJP in his constituency.
Assembly Elections Live Updates: Chhattisgarh CM’s Son Confident Of Congress Victory
Chaitanya Baghel, the son of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has expressed his optimism that the Congress will form the government in the state. He said that the Congress will cross the 75-seat mark, as his father had predicted. He also said that he had visited 50 booths since morning and found the workers full of energy.
MP Assembly Election 2023: Nakul Nath Stopped From Entering Booth
Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is also the son of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath was allegedly stopped from entering a polling booth in Bararipura, Chhindwara by BJP workers.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Live: Voter Turnout
In Janjgir-Champa district, the voting percentage till 9:30 in the three assembly constituencies was as follows: Akaltara 8.79%, Janjgir-Champa 4.30%, Pamgarh 4.04%.
Assembly Election Voting Live Update: Check Latest Voter Turnout
19.65% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 27.62% in Madhya Pradesh.
MP Voting Live Updates: Kamal Nath Slams Narottam Mishra, Accuses BJP Of Money And Liquor Distribution
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath has hit back at BJP leader Narottam Mishra, who had said that the Congress will be sent to Pakistan after the assembly elections. Kamal Nath said that Mishra should first win his own seat and then talk about Pakistan. He also alleged that the BJP was using money, police and administration to influence the voters. He claimed that he had received videos of the BJP distributing money and liquor yesterday.
VIDEO | "BJP is making desperate attempts through money, police, administration. They distributed money and liquor yesterday; I even received videos," says MP Congress chief @OfficeOfKNath.
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2023
MP Assembly Elections Voter Turnout
“In Madhya Pradesh, till 9 am, 11.36% voting has taken place… In Bhopal, 7.95% voting, in Agar Malwa 15%, in Chhindwara 12.49% voting… In Jabalpur, 11.71% voting, in Datia 8.71% voting… Voting is underway in Madhya Pradesh since 7 am.”
MP Assembly Election 2023: Shivraj Says Party Will Decide CM Face
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he is not concerned about who will be the CM face of the BJP in the state. He said that the party will decide who will work where and that he is focused on the development of the country and the state. He also expressed his confidence that the BJP will win the election with the biggest majority ever.
Assembly Elections Live Updates: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Appeals To MP Voters
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the voters of the state to cast their votes in favour of the BJP for the development of the state. He said that the people of the state have love and blessings for the BJP, which works for the welfare of the society.
MP, CG Assembly Elections Live Updates: Voter Turnout Till 9 Am
5.71% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 11.13% in Madhya Pradesh.
MP Election Voting Live Updates: Violence Breaks Out At 147-148 Polling Booth Of Dimani Assembly Constituency
"Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person injured in stone pelting. The situation is now under control," reported ANI.
Violence reported at polling booths 147-148 of Dimani Assembly constituency, in Mirghan, Morena when stone pelting ensued between two sides. One person injured in stone pelting. The situation is now under control.
— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2023
Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 Live: Key Contests To Watch Out For
Ambikapur: Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo of the Congress is seeking re-election from this seat, where he faces Rajesh Agrawal of the BJP, a former Congress leader. Deo has won this seat three times since 2008
Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 Live: Key Contests To Watch Out For
One of the most interesting contests is in Patan, where Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress is challenged by his nephew Vijay Baghel of the BJP and Amit Jogi of the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh. Amit Jogi is the son of former chief minister Ajit Jogi, who passed away last year.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2023 Live Updates
State BJP president and party's candidate from Lormi, Arun Sao casts his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur.
MP, CG Assembly Polls Live Updates
PM Modi extends greetings to first-time voters in MP, urges record turnout for Chhattisgarh second phase
CG Elections 2023 Live Updates
Voting begins for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections; remaining 70 seats in the fray.
MP Polls: Vijayvargiya Urges Voters To Choose BJP
The BJP candidate from Indore-1, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has appealed to the voters to cast their vote in favour of his party. He said that the BJP will form the government in Madhya Pradesh and bring a double-engine of growth to the state. He claimed that the BJP will win more than 150 seats and continue the development work that it had done earlier.
MP Elections 2023 Live Updates
People queue up outside polling stations in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal as they await their turn to cast a vote.
MP, CG Elections 2023 Live: BJP vs Congress
In both of these Hindi heartland states, the main electoral fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.
MP Assembly Electins Live Updates: Polling Begins
Voting begins for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, 230 assembly seats in the fray.
MP, CG Polls Live Updates: Voting To Begin At 7 Am
In MP, voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, in Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths of Mandla and Dindori districts, voting will be held till 3 p.m.