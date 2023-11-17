Polling LIVE Updates | MP-CG Assembly Election 2023: MP Records 45.40% Voter Turnout, 38.22% Witnessed In CG Till 1 Pm

New Delhi: Voting is underway for the 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh assembly and 70 out of 90 seats of Chhattisgarh assembly today. 19.65% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh and 27.62% in Madhya Pradesh. CG witnessed 5.71% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of voting and 11.13% was witnessed in MP. The two states are witnessing a fierce contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress.

The BJP has not declared any chief ministerial candidate, relying on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the collective leadership of the party. The Congress, on the other hand, has projected Kamal Nath as its face for the top post.

The polling will take place for 70 seats in the state, out of which 20 had already voted in the first phase on November 7. Both parties have claimed to have an edge in the first phase. The state has over 18,000 polling stations, of which 727 are ‘Sangwari’ booths where only women staff have been deployed.