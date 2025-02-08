Madipur Election Result 2025 Live: Rakhi Birla Vs Kailash Gangwal Vs JP Panwar

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Madipur is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. It was created after the 2008 delimitation process. Madipur is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, which includes nine other assembly segments: Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Matiala, and Najafgarh.

The Madipur metro station, an elevated station opened on April 2, 2010, on the Delhi Metro's Green Line, serves the region. A sizable portion of the constituency's population is the Yadav community.

With 64,440 votes, Girish Soni of the AAP won the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. BJP candidate Kailash Sankla received 41,721 votes, while Congress candidate Jai Prakash Panwar garnered the 6,788 votes.

With 66,571 votes, AAP candidate Girish Soni won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections as well. BJP candidate Raj Kumar received 37,184 votes, and Congress candidate Mala Ram Gangwal received 10,350 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Madipur seat this year, the AAP has fielded Rakhi Birla Against Bjp's Kailash Gangwal And Congress Candidate J P Panwar.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates: