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NewsIndiaMadurai West Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can Sellur K. Raju win the seat for a fourth time?
MADURAI WEST ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Madurai West Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can Sellur K. Raju win the seat for a fourth time?

Madurai West Election Results 2026 LIVE: AIADMK’s Sellur K. Raju eyes a fourth consecutive win as DMK’s Ragu Balaji and others challenge him in this key Tamil Nadu seat.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:17 AM IST|Source:
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Madurai West Election Results 2026 LIVE: Madurai West is a prominent Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Madurai West is witnessing a multi-cornered contest. The AIADMK has fielded Sellur K. Raju, while the DMK has nominated Ragu Balaji. The contest also includes Vignesh Kumar from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and S. R. Thangapandi from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK’s Sellur K. Raju won the Madurai West constituency by defeating DMK’s Chinnammal C.

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As counting begins, all eyes are on whether Sellur K. Raju can retain his stronghold and secure a fourth consecutive victory in the constituency.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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