LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 7.5 Crore Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Italian Women Recite Bhajans In Front Of CM Yogi; WATCH
LIVE | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj continues to welcome millions of devotees at Triveni Sangam, over 7.5 crore pilgrims have already taken a holy dip. A special Yogi Cabinet meeting is scheduled at the Kumbh on January 22.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE Updates: As Maha Kumbh enters the seventh day, Prayagraj continues to welcome millions of devotees at Triveni Sangam, the world’s largest religious gathering. Over 7.5 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at the sacred confluence in the first six days alone. A special Yogi Cabinet meeting is scheduled at the Kumbh on January 22, following a similar session held during the 2019 Kumbh. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed preparations for the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Prayagraj on February 8 or 9 and perform a ritual bath at the Sangam, according to reports. Today CM Yogi will stay in Maha Kumbh for about 5 hours. He will review the preparations for the cabinet meeting and Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan in Maha Kumbh. He will meet Shankaracharya and other saints, and will also see the tourism exhibition, ODOP, walk through gallery, police gallery, constitution gallery. The UP government has invited Hyderabad Police Center for crowd management training to ensure smooth operations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also visit on January 28 or 29, with final details awaited.
Being held after 12 years, The Mahakumbh will continue in Prayagraj until February 26. Over its 45-day duration, this grand spiritual gathering is expected to draw more than 40 crore devotees, including pilgrims and visitors from across the globe.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: CM Yogi's Day Plan For Maha Kumbh Today
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Devotees Gather As Dense For Engulfs The City
Prayagraj: Devotees gather in the Maha Kumbh mela amid the layer of dense fog engulfs the Maha Kumbh area. Watch:
#WATCH | Prayagraj: Devotees gather in the Maha Kumbh mela amid the layer of dense fog engulfs the Maha Kumbh area pic.twitter.com/cdU38xkogN
— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025
Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Italian Women Recite Bhajans In Front Of CM Yogi
The women who returned from Prayagraj Mahakumbh recited Ramayana, Shiv Tandava and several bhajans in front of the Chief Minister.
#WATCH | Founder and trainer of Meditation and Yoga Center in Italy, Mahi Guruji along with his followers made a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow today.
The women who returned from Prayagraj Mahakumbh recited Ramayana, Shiv Tandava and several… pic.twitter.com/ONjgOYyvV0
— ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2025
Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Dates For Holy Bath In Maha Kumbh Mela
January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima
January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)
January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)
February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)
February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima
February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri (Final Snan)
Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Mauni Amavasya 2025 - Date and Timings
During the Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, Mauni Amavasya becomes the most significant bathing day, attracting millions to Prayagraj for a ritual bath. Known as Amrit Yoga and Kumbh Parva, it is a time of heightened spiritual power and divine connection.
Here are the date and timings according to Drik Panchang:
► Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
► Amavasya Tithi Begins: 7:35 PM on January 28, 2025
► Amavasya Tithi Ends: 6:05 PM on January 29, 2025
