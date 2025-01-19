LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 7.5 Crore Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Italian Women Recite Bhajans In Front Of CM Yogi; WATCH

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE Updates: As Maha Kumbh enters the seventh day, Prayagraj continues to welcome millions of devotees at Triveni Sangam, the world’s largest religious gathering. Over 7.5 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at the sacred confluence in the first six days alone. A special Yogi Cabinet meeting is scheduled at the Kumbh on January 22, following a similar session held during the 2019 Kumbh. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed preparations for the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Prayagraj on February 8 or 9 and perform a ritual bath at the Sangam, according to reports. Today CM Yogi will stay in Maha Kumbh for about 5 hours. He will review the preparations for the cabinet meeting and Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan in Maha Kumbh. He will meet Shankaracharya and other saints, and will also see the tourism exhibition, ODOP, walk through gallery, police gallery, constitution gallery. The UP government has invited Hyderabad Police Center for crowd management training to ensure smooth operations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah may also visit on January 28 or 29, with final details awaited.

Being held after 12 years, The Mahakumbh will continue in Prayagraj until February 26. Over its 45-day duration, this grand spiritual gathering is expected to draw more than 40 crore devotees, including pilgrims and visitors from across the globe.