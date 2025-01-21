LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Sudha Murthy Attends Mela, Yogi Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow; 29 Trains Canceled On Amavasya And Basant Panchami
LIVE | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj continues to welcome millions of devotees at Triveni Sangam, over 9 crore pilgrims have already taken a holy dip. A special Yogi Cabinet meeting is scheduled at the Kumbh on January 22.
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE Updates: On the ninth day of Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj continues to welcome millions of devotees at Triveni Sangam, the world’s largest religious gathering. Over 9 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at the sacred confluence so far.
CM Yogi has reviewed preparations for the cabinet meeting and Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan to take place on January 29. Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy has arrived in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Governor Anandiben Patel will be on a visit to Prayagraj today.
UP Government has enforced robust measures on a large scale to ensure the availability of safe and hygienic food, new traffic rules have also been implemented.
Being held after 12 years, The Mahakumbh will continue in Prayagraj until February 26. Over its 45-day duration, this grand spiritual gathering is expected to draw more than 40 crore devotees, including pilgrims and visitors from across the globe.
Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: 20 Fire Brigade Vehicles And 100 Personnel Deployed
Prayagraj: After the fire at Maha Kumbh on Sunday evening, DG Fire Service Avinash Chandra visited the site on Monday. 20 fire brigade vehicles and 100 additional fire personnel will be deployed for Maha Kumbh. He said that remains of heaters, blowers, immersion rods and electric kettles have been found at the site. Two enforcement teams will be deployed in each sector to investigate these. If banned items are found, action will be taken to confiscate them.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Know What Is Happening In Maha Kumbha Today
9 AM: Morari Bapu's Katha at Parmarth Niketan, Arail.
11 AM: Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at the camp of Mahamandaleshwar Kaishalanand of Niranjani Akhara in Sector-9.
12.30 PM: Shrimad Bhagwat Katha by Devkinandan Thakur in Sector-17.
1 PM: Ram Katha at Divya Jagriti Sansthan's camp in Sector-9.
4 PM: Story of Ram Chandra and Dr. Kumar Vishwas at Ganga Pandal, Sector-1.
Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow, Ministers Will Gather Today
Prayagraj: UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a cabinet meeting tomorrow, January 22, in Maha Kumbh. Many ministers are arriving today to attend the meeting. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Minister of State Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Minister of State Nitin Agarwal will arrive. Apart from this, Cabinet Minister AK Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Minister of State Anil Rajbhar, Ramkesh Nishad are already present here.
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Selfie Point Near Ayodhya's Ram Temple Becomes A Major Attraction
Ayodhya: Selfie Point near Ayodhya's Ram Temple has become a major attraction for devotees.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Maha Kumbh selfie point set up next to Ayodhya Ram temple has become the centre of attraction to devotees.
— ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Prayagraj Police On High Alert In View Of 26 January
Prayagraj: Airport Security CO Manish Kumar said, "Mahakumbh has started. A large number of police forces have been deployed at the airport to ensure the safety of passengers. Foot patrolling along with QRT is going on... Vehicles are being checked in view of 26 January and Mahakumbh ..."

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) January 20, 2025
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: ATS Starts Investigation Of Ganga Water
Prayagraj: ATS has started testing the Ganga water in Maha Kumbh. Earlier also, water was tested daily at Sangam, however now ATS and a team of doctors have been included in it.
Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Amid Mahakumbh Festivities, Devotees Gather At Temples In Ayodhya
Ayodhya: Amid the ongoing Mahakumbh festivities, a huge number of devotees are gathering at the Hanuman Garhi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The devotees are also visiting the Ram temple complex to offer prayers even though it remains blanketed with a dense layer of fog due to the cold weather.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature forecasted in Ayodhya is 10 degrees Celsius.
The Mahakumbh selfie point set up next to Ayodhya Ram temple has become the centre of attraction to devotees. A devotee says, " We are going to the Maha Kumbh Mela, before that we visited Ayodhya and we are feeling amazing. This selfie point is of Maha Kumbh..."
Amid Mahakumbh festivities, devotees gather at temples in Ayodhya
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/yTN0o2rQkq
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 21, 2025
Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Morning Aarti Performed At Triveni Sangam Ghat
Prayagraj: Morning aarti was performed at Triveni Sangam ghat area. Watch the video here:
VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Morning ‘Aarti’ being performed at a Triveni Sangam ghat in Prayagraj.#MahaKumbhWithPTI
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2025
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Sudha Murthy Reached The Fair Area
Prayagraj: Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy has also reached the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Sudha is staying in the Maharaja tent built by the Tourism Department at the Parade Ground.
