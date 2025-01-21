LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Sudha Murthy Attends Mela, Yogi Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow; 29 Trains Canceled On Amavasya And Basant Panchami

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE Updates: On the ninth day of Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj continues to welcome millions of devotees at Triveni Sangam, the world’s largest religious gathering. Over 9 crore pilgrims have taken a holy dip at the sacred confluence so far.

CM Yogi has reviewed preparations for the cabinet meeting and Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan to take place on January 29. Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy has arrived in the Maha Kumbh Mela area. Governor Anandiben Patel will be on a visit to Prayagraj today.

UP Government has enforced robust measures on a large scale to ensure the availability of safe and hygienic food, new traffic rules have also been implemented.

Being held after 12 years, The Mahakumbh will continue in Prayagraj until February 26. Over its 45-day duration, this grand spiritual gathering is expected to draw more than 40 crore devotees, including pilgrims and visitors from across the globe.

Stay Tuned To ZEE NEWS For Latest Updates...