LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 1.60 Crore Take Holy Dip In Sangam On Makar Sankranti, Rose Petals Showered On Devotees

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE Updates: The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj with an atmosphere reverberating with bhajans and devotional slogans on Paush Poornima. Today, January 14 marks a significant milestone as the Akharas of Sanatan Dharma perform the first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath) of the grand festival. On the very first day, more than 1.6 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Sangam, creating a spiritual spectacle unmatched in scale and devotion.

Held once every 12 years, this Maha Kumbh carries extraordinary significance. Spiritual leaders highlight that the unique celestial alignments and cosmic patterns shaping this event occur only once in 144 years, amplifying its auspiciousness and historical importance. Known as one of the world’s largest religious congregations, the Kumbh Mela 2025 continues to attract millions of pilgrims with its vibrant rituals, cultural programs, and deeply spiritual experiences, offering moments of divine connection and timeless traditions.