LIVE Updates | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 1.60 Crore Take Holy Dip In Sangam On Makar Sankranti, Rose Petals Showered On Devotees
LIVE | Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Being held after 12 years, The Mahakumbh will continue in Prayagraj until February 26. Over its 45-day duration, this grand spiritual gathering is expected to draw more than 40 crore devotees, including pilgrims and visitors from across the globe.
Trending Photos
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE Updates: The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj with an atmosphere reverberating with bhajans and devotional slogans on Paush Poornima. Today, January 14 marks a significant milestone as the Akharas of Sanatan Dharma perform the first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath) of the grand festival. On the very first day, more than 1.6 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Sangam, creating a spiritual spectacle unmatched in scale and devotion.
Held once every 12 years, this Maha Kumbh carries extraordinary significance. Spiritual leaders highlight that the unique celestial alignments and cosmic patterns shaping this event occur only once in 144 years, amplifying its auspiciousness and historical importance. Known as one of the world’s largest religious congregations, the Kumbh Mela 2025 continues to attract millions of pilgrims with its vibrant rituals, cultural programs, and deeply spiritual experiences, offering moments of divine connection and timeless traditions.
Stay Tuned To ZEE NEWS For Latest Updates...
Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Flower Petals Showered On Devotees Taking Part In Amrti Snan
Prayagraj: Flower petals showered on devotees taking part in Amrti Snan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Watch the video here:
#WATCH | #MahaKumbhMela2025| Prayagraj: Flower petals showered on devotees taking part in Amrti Snan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. pic.twitter.com/HeERLNpFg0
— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Arrived At Triveni Sangam For Amrit Snan
Prayagraj: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya arrived at Triveni Sangam for Amrit Snan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Visuals from earlier today.
#WATCH | #MahaKumbhMela2025 | Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya arrived at Triveni Sangam for Amrit Snan on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Visuals from earlier today. pic.twitter.com/xNgm4dgUJa
— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.