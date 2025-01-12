Advertisement
MAHA KUMBH MELA 2025

LIVE Updates Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: India Gears Up For World’s Largest Spiritual Gathering

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: The world’s largest spiritual gathering, will take place from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at the sacred Triveni Sangam. This significant Hindu festival combines spirituality, culture, and tradition and is expected to attract over 45 crore devotees.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
Pic Credit: PTI
LIVE Blog

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live Updates: The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest spiritual gathering, will take place from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, at the sacred Triveni Sangam. This significant Hindu festival combines spirituality, culture, and tradition.

Over 45 crore devotees from around the globe are expected to participate, with many already arriving to take a holy dip believed to cleanse sins and offer spiritual liberation. Extensive preparations are underway to manage the massive crowds, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspecting arrangements and reviewing logistics.  

A multi-layered security system has been deployed to ensure safety during the event. The Maha Kumbh represents a profound connection to faith and devotion. It is a transformative experience for millions of pilgrims and seekers who gather to renew their spiritual journey at this revered confluence. 

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest Updates...

12 January 2025
10:16 IST

Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Devotees Take A Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam

A devotee, Arun Pandey said "Sanatana gives us the strength to fight this cold weather. We have come here only because of the blessings of the almighty. We took a holy dip here in Prayagraj. Several people from different parts of the country are present here..."

 

 

10:10 IST

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Live: Key Bathing Dates For Maha Kumbh 2025

Makar Sankranti (Shahi Snan): January 14

Mauni Amavasya (Shahi Snan): January 29

Basant Panchami (Shahi Snan): February 3

NEWS ON ONE CLICK