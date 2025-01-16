The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj with an atmosphere reverberating with bhajans and devotional slogans on Paush Poornima. January 14 marked a significant milestone as the Akharas of Sanatan Dharma performed the grand festival's first 'Amrit Snan' (royal bath). On the second day, more than 3.5 crore devotees took a holy dip in the sacred Sangam, creating a spiritual spectacle unmatched in scale and devotion.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday instructed officials to implement comprehensive arrangements for managing the influx of 8-10 crore devotees expected to gather at the Sangam for the sacred Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual during the Maha Kumbh on January 29.

Held once in 144 years, this Maha Kumbh carries extraordinary significance. Spiritual leaders highlight that the unique celestial alignments and cosmic patterns shaping this event occur only once in 144 years, amplifying its auspiciousness and historical importance. Known as one of the world’s largest religious congregations, the Kumbh Mela 2025 continues to attract millions of pilgrims with its vibrant rituals, cultural programs, and deep spiritual experiences, offering moments of divine connection and timeless traditions.

Date For Holy Bath In Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima

January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan)

January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima.

February 26, 2025: Mahashivratri (Final Snan)

Reportedly, several devotees from Japan, Russia, South Korea, Europe and other nations will also be in India to experience the 45-day festival.