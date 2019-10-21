Maharashtra Assembly election: Zee News Maha Exit poll live updates

21 October 2019, 18:41 PM
Seat projection in Maharashtra according to Times Now exit poll
Total seats: 288
BJP+: 230
Congress+NCP: 48
Others: 10
21 October 2019, 18:38 PM
Seat projection in Maharashtra according to ABP News-C Voter exit poll
Total seats: 288
BJP+Shiv Sena: 204
Congress+NCP: 69
Others: 15
21 October 2019, 18:35 PM
Seat projection in Maharashtra according to News18-IPSOS exit poll
Total seats: 288
BJP: 141
Shiv Sena - 102
Congress -17
NCP - 22
AIMIM - 1
Others - 3
21 October 2019, 18:32 PM
Projected seat share in Maharashtra according to India TV-Axis My India exit poll
BJP: 109-124
Shiv Sena: 57-70
Congress - 32-40
NCP - 40-50
VBA: 0-2
Others - 22-33