Maharashtra Assembly election: Zee News Maha Exit poll live updates

Will BJP's Devendra Fadnavis return as chief minister of Maharashtra for the second term when results for the assembly election in state will be announced on October 24? Exit polls for Maharashtra election are expected to provide us an idea about this.

The polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly took place on Monday (October 21). It is widely expected that This time around, it is said that the real fight is between the BJP and the Congress but experts maintain that regional parties like Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) may spring up a surprise or two on October 24 (Thursday) when the results will be announced.

Live TV

Zee News has not done any exit poll of its own and we will provide the results of exit polls conducted by other channels. Get all the latest and live updates of Zee News Maha Exit poll of Haryana to predict the electoral mood in the state.