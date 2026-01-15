Advertisement
NewsIndia BMC Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting Begins For 29 Civic Bodies Across Maharashtra
BMC ELECTION 2026

BMC Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting Begins For 29 Civic Bodies Across Maharashtra

 BMC Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting is underway Thursday for 29 civic bodies across Maharashtra, including Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Over 3.48 crore voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates contesting 2,869 seats. The BMC election, delayed four years, features a high-stakes battle between BJP-led MahaYuti and reunited Thackeray cousins.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 07:52 AM IST|Source:
Representative image. (Photo: IANS)
LIVE Blog

BMC Elections 2026 Voting Live Updates: Voting for elections to 29 civic bodies, including the high-profile Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is being held on Thursday across Maharashtra under tight security arrangements.

As the state goes to the polls, attention is centered on Mumbai, where the BJP-led MahaYuti is engaged in a closely fought contest with reunited Thackeray cousins Raj and Uddhav for control of the country's richest civic body.

A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the political future of 15,931 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards. In the BMC alone, which has an annual budget exceeding Rs 74,400 crore, nearly 1,700 candidates are vying for 227 seats in polls being conducted after a four-year delay.

The civic polls are being held after a gap of more than six years, as terms of these local bodies expired between 2020 and 2023 following legal and administrative hurdles. Counting will be held on January 16.

These elections mark the first BMC polls since the Shiv Sena split in 2022. More than 25,000 police personnel have been deployed across Mumbai to ensure smooth polling.

15 January 2026
07:51 IST

BMC Elections 2026 Voting Live: BJP, Shiv Sena Leaders Seek Blessings 

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam and Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC visited the Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday to seek blessings before casting their votes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

 

 

07:47 IST

BMC Elections 2026 Voting Live: Police Deployed Outside Polling Booths For Polls

Police have been deployed outside polling booths across Maharashtra on Thursday as voting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) 2026 elections began.

 

 

07:44 IST

BMC Elections 2026 Voting Live: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Casts Vote

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar arrived at the Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan polling station on Thursday to cast his vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

