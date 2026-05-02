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NewsIndiaMaharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: MSBSHSE to release results today at 1 PM; Check how to download scorecard at mahahsscboard.in
12TH RESULT DATE 2026 MAHARASHTRA BOARD

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: MSBSHSE to release results today at 1 PM; Check how to download scorecard at mahahsscboard.in

MSBSHSC Class 12th Result 2026 Live at hscresult.mkcl.org: Over 15 lakh students are waiting for their results. Maharashtra Board will announce the results today at 1 PM. Please keep your roll number ready.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 02, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Source:
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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live

MSBSHSC Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the date and time for the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026.  The results will be declared today, Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 1:00 PM. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and refresh the homepage of the official website.

Exam Dates for the Maharashtra HSC 2026

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted the HSC Class 12 written examinations from February 10 to March 11, 2026. Practical, oral, and internal assessments are scheduled to take place earlier, from January 23 to February 9, 2026. The results are confirmed to be released on May 2, 2026

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