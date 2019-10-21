close

Zee News Maha Exit poll shows BJP set to storm to power in Maharashtra, Haryana

Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continue to ride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi charisma to win in both Maharashtra and Haryana? Or will the Congress and its allies stop the BJP's juggernaut? We will get a hint of the mood of the voters in Maharashtra and Haryana with exit polls predicting the results of the Assembly elections in both the states.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 21, 2019 - 18:45
Comments |

Will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continue to ride on Prime Minister Narendra Modi charisma to win in both Maharashtra and Haryana? Or will the Congress and its allies stop the BJP's juggernaut? We got a hint of the mood of the voters in Maharashtra and Haryana with exit polls predicting the results of the Assembly elections in both the states.

The polling in Maharashtra and Haryana took place on Monday (October 21) in single-phase to elect new assemblies. It is to be noted that the  BJP is in power in both the states. Elections are being held for 288 seats in Maharashtra and 90 in Haryana and the results will be declared on Thursday (October 24).

Several TV channels and organisations have done the exit polls in both the states to find out the mood of the voters. Zee News has not done any exit poll of its own and we will provide the results of exit polls conducted by other channels. Here are the live and latest updates of Zee News Maha Exit poll: 

Maharashtra Assembly election: Zee News Maha Exit poll live updatesHaryana Assembly election: Zee News Maha Exit poll live updates

21 October 2019, 18:42 PM

Seat projection in Haryana according to Times Now exit poll

Total seats: 90

BJP: 71

Congress: 11

Others: 8

21 October 2019, 18:41 PM

Seat projection in Maharashtra according to Times Now exit poll

Total seats: 288

BJP+: 230

Congress+NCP: 48

Others: 10

21 October 2019, 18:37 PM

Seat projection in Maharashtra according to ABP News-C Voter exit poll

Total seats: 288

BJP+Shiv Sena: 204

Congress+NCP: 69

Others: 15

21 October 2019, 18:35 PM

Seat projection in Maharashtra according to News18-IPSOS exit poll

Total seats: 288

BJP: 141
Shiv Sena - 102
Congress -17
NCP - 22
AIMIM - 1
Others - 3

21 October 2019, 18:29 PM

Projected seat share in Maharashtra according to India TV-Axis My India exit poll

BJP: 109-124
Shiv Sena: 57-70
Congress - 32-40
NCP - 40-50
VBA: 0-2
Others - 22-33

