LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Litums Test For Candidates In Sena vs Sena, NCP vs NCP Fight

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: After Uttar Pradesh with 80 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra holds great significance in Indian politics. A state with the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats, totaling 48, Maharashtra is also known for its electoral unpredictability. Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on 48 seats of Maharashtra has concluded in five phases and today the fate of all candidates, including Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur, and Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North, will be decided with the vote counting, starting at 8 am. Moreover, since the split in the Shiv Sena and NCP, this is the first big election to test the popularity of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) Vs Shiv Sena (Thackeray) and Sharad Pawar's NCP vs Ajit Pawar's NCP.