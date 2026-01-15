Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results Live: Stage Set For Result Day
Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Result Live Updates: A total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to cast their franchise to elect leaders from among 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 in Mumbai.
Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be taken up on Friday at 8 am. While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 in the BMC, they were held for 2,801 seats as 68 candidates were elected unopposed. A total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to cast their franchise to elect leaders from among 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 in Mumbai.
The Municipalities that went to the polls include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji. Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held after a gap of more than six years, since their tenure ended between 2020 and 2023. Of these, nine are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), India's most urbanised belt.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates
BMC Election Results Live Updates: Coming Together Of Thackeray Brothers, NCP Factions
The run-up to the elections saw the coming together of estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray after 20 years, steadfast in their attempts to consolidate Marathi votes, while rival factions of the NCP joined hands for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Parbhani polls. Notably, this was the first BMC election for the Shiv Sena since the 2022 split, which saw party leader Eknath Shinde leaving with a majority of the legislators, the party name and symbol. The undivided Shiv Sena ruled the country's richest civic body for 25 years.
Maharashtra Municipal Election Results Live Updates: Voting System Explained
Except for Mumbai, elections in the other 28 municipal corporations were held under the multi-member ward system. In Mumbai, voters cast only one vote as each ward elects a single representative. In the remaining 28 corporations, most wards had four seats, while some may have three or five.
