Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results Live: Stage Set For Result Day

Maharashtra Municipal Election 2026 Result Live Updates: Counting of votes for 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be taken up on Friday at 8 am. While elections were originally scheduled for 2,869 seats, including 227 in the BMC, they were held for 2,801 seats as 68 candidates were elected unopposed. A total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to cast their franchise to elect leaders from among 15,931 candidates, including 1,729 in Mumbai.

The Municipalities that went to the polls include Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Mumbai, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji. Elections to the 29 municipal corporations were held after a gap of more than six years, since their tenure ended between 2020 and 2023. Of these, nine are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), India's most urbanised belt.

