Maharashtra political crisis LIVE Updates: Special two-day session of state Assembly from July 3 instead of July 2

Maharashtra Political crisis: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had thanked PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda "and specially Devendra Fadnavis, who showed a big heart and gave this chance to a Shiv Sainik"

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 12:39 PM IST

With Maharashtra in its kitty, BJP has consolidated its position in the north-western region. The new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, was given a warm welcome by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and other legislators in the wee hours of Friday when he returned to a luxury hotel near Panaji, Goa, where they were staying, after taking oath for the top post.  Uddhav Thackeray`s resignation as Chief Minister on June 29 came days after Shinde led a rebellion with at least 39 Shiv Sena MLAs. Shinde, now the CM, said the decision taken is committed to Bal Thackeray's Hindutva.

