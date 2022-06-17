NewsIndia
Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2022 LIVE updates: MSBSHSE Class 10th results releasing TODAY at mahresult.nic.in - Check details

As stated by the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra 10th board results will be declared at around 1 pm today.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the Class 10th results 2022 today, June 17, 2022. As stated by the state education minister, the Maharashtra 10th board results will be declared at around 1 pm today. Earlier on Thursday (June 16), state education minister Varsha Gaikwad took on Twitter to announce the SSC Result 2022 date. "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education conducted the Certificate (E. 10th) examination in secondary schools in March-April 2022. June 17, 2022 Will be announced online at 1:00 PM" tweeted Gaikwad. Once declared, the results will be available on mahresult.nic.in for all students who took the Maharashtra Board exams in 2022.  

Earlier, Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 was declared - a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls. Girls outshone boys in the Maharashtra HSC results 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. The pass percentage of girls was 95.35 per cent, while that of boys was 93.29 per cent, according to the results announced by the Board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi.

17 June 2022
09:03 AM

Class 10 Board Result 2022: Passing Marks

The passing grade for Class 10 or SSC exams is 35%. To pass the SSC board examination, all students who have taken the exam must obtain a score of 35 percent or higher. Candidates who do not obtain the required minimum marks must take the supplementary examination.

09:01 AM

SSC Result Maharashtra 2022: Mumbai Division

In the Mumbai division alone, 3,738,40 students had registered for the exam. At 1 p.m. today, all of these candidates can check their results on mahresults.nic.in.

08:57 AM

Class 10 Results 2022: Results for divisions

The Maha Class 10 Results 2022 for the following divisions will be announced today: Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

08:55 AM

MSBSHSE SSC result 2022: Websites to check scorecard

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresults.nic.in
  • sscresult.mkcl.org
08:51 AM

SSC Board result 2022: How to check your scorecard

  • Visit the official website mahresults.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022 link.
  • Enter your login information and click the submit button.
  • Your outcome will be shown on the screen.
  • Examine the outcome and save the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of it for future reference.
08:47 AM

Maharashtra Board Results 2022: Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2022 has already been declared - a total of 14,85,191 students appeared out of which 8,17,188 were boys and 6,68,003 were girls.

08:41 AM

Maharashtra SSC Board Results 2022: As stated by the state education minister, the MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra 10th board results at around 1 pm today (June 17).

