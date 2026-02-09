Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote counting begins for 12 Zilla Parishads,125 Panchayat Samitis
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra has began. Polling on Sunday saw an overall voter turnout of 68.28 per cent. Parbhani recorded the highest participation at 74.89 per cent, followed closely by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri witnessed the lowest turnout at 55.79 per cent.
In all, 7,438 candidates were in the fray for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with the electorate numbering over two crore voters. The voter base included 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women, and 468 voters from other categories. Authorities set up 25,471 polling stations and deployed around 1.28 lakh personnel to conduct the elections. The polls, initially slated for February 5, were deferred following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and the declaration of state mourning.
Meanwhile, earlier a minor incident was reported during polling in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate allegedly attempted to damage a booth put up by a BJP-backed rival in the Wadgaon Kolhati area after suspecting money distribution.
