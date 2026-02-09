Advertisement
NewsIndiaMaharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote counting begins for 12 Zilla Parishads,125 Panchayat Samitis
MAHARASHTRA ZILLA PARISHAD ELECTION

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote counting begins for 12 Zilla Parishads,125 Panchayat Samitis

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote counting for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across the state has started with all arrangements already in place, the Election Commission said. 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result 2026
LIVE Blog

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra has began. Polling on Sunday saw an overall voter turnout of 68.28 per cent. Parbhani recorded the highest participation at 74.89 per cent, followed closely by Kolhapur at 74.45 per cent and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 72.69 per cent, while Ratnagiri witnessed the lowest turnout at 55.79 per cent.

In all, 7,438 candidates were in the fray for 731 Zilla Parishad seats and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats, with the electorate numbering over two crore voters. The voter base included 1,06,33,269 men, 1,01,86,965 women, and 468 voters from other categories. Authorities set up 25,471 polling stations and deployed around 1.28 lakh personnel to conduct the elections. The polls, initially slated for February 5, were deferred following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash and the declaration of state mourning.

Meanwhile, earlier a minor incident was reported during polling in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate allegedly attempted to damage a booth put up by a BJP-backed rival in the Wadgaon Kolhati area after suspecting money distribution. 

09 February 2026
11:19 IST

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Live Result 2026: Counting of votes for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis Underway

 

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Election Result 2026: Counting for 12 Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis has begun. The elections primarily scheduled for February 5, were postponed to February 7 due to death of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The election resulted a turnout of 68.28 per cent among 2.08 crore voters. 

