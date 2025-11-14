Mahua Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Dr Mukesh Up Against Sanjay Singh

Mahua Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Mahua is a legislative assembly constituency in Vaishali district and one of the oldest seats in Bihar, established in 1951. It is a general category seat and has seen strong political interest over the years. In the 2020 elections, Dr Mukesh Raushan of the RJD won the seat by defeating Ashma Parveen of the JD(U). The constituency also gained attention in 2015 when Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, won from here. For the 2025 elections, Mahua is expected to remain politically active as Tej Pratap Yadav returns to contest as an independent candidate.

The main candidates in this election are Sanjay Singh from RJPLV representing the NDA alliance, Dr Mukesh Raushan from the RJD representing the Mahagathbandhan, and Inderjeet Pradhan from Jan Suraaj. With Tej Pratap also in the race as an independent, Mahua is set for a multi-cornered contest.

