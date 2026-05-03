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NewsIndiaMajuli Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to start soon, first leads and major candidates to watch
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Majuli Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to start soon, first leads and major candidates to watch

Majuli Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Majuli assembly seat is an ST-reserved seat. It falls under the Jorhat district.

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 07:21 AM IST|Source:
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Majuli Election Results 2026 LIVE

Majuli Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Majuli assembly seat is an ST-reserved seat. It falls under the Jorhat district. Bhuban Gam of the BJP is the outgoing MLA from the seat and was elected in the 2022 by-election after Sarbananda Sonowal's resignation for the Rajya Sabha seat. Politically, it has seen shifting voter trends, though in recent years the BJP has strengthened its position, with leaders like Sarbananda Sonowal and Bhuban Gam winning from here. Dr. Indraneel Pegu of Congress is up against Bhuban Gam of the BJP from the seat this time. 

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