Malakpet Election results 2023:58. The Hyderabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary seat includes Malakpet, a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Malakpetis located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,37,679 male voters and 1,28,822 female voters in the seat, for a total of 2,66,532 voters. 42.74% of voters cast ballots in Malakpet during the 2018 Telangana elections. 2014 saw a 47.7% turnout.

By a margin of 23,263 (18.63%), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala of AIMIM won the seat in 2014. Of all the votes cast, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala received 47.24% of the total.

AIMIM won the Malakpet Assembly portion of the Hyderabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

MalkpetVidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sSamreddy Surender Reddy, Congress candidate M. Mohd Hussain, AIMIM’s Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balalaand BRS’s Ajeet Reddy. T are the two three top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Malakpetassembly elections.