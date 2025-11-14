Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984094https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/maner-election-result-2025-live-voting-counting-ljprv-jitendra-yadav-vs-rjd-bhai-virendra-vs-nda-sandeep-singh-winner-2984094.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Maner Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Bhai Virendra Up Against Sandeep Singh

Maner Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Vote counting is underway. A close fight is expected between RJD’s Bhai Virendra BJP’s Sandeep Singh and Jan Suraaj’s Jitendra Yadav. Stay connected with Zee news for all the live updates

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:20 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maner Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Maner Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Maner is a General category Assembly constituency in Bihar. The town has a population of 268998 with 40068 people living in the urban area and 228930 in the rural area. In the 2020 election Bhai Virendra of the RJD won the seat with 94223 votes and defeated Nikhil Anand of the BJP who got 61306 votes. In 2015 Bhai Virendra also won the seat by polling 89773 votes while BJP’s Shrikant Nirala received 66945 votes. Maner has seen the RJD retain this constituency for two consecutive terms.

In the 2025 election the key candidates from Maner are Jitendra Yadav of LJPRV from the Jan Suraaj, Bhai Virendra of the RJD from the Mahagathbandhan alliance and Sandeep Singh from the NDA. All three candidates are contesting to secure this important seat in Patna district.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Maner Seat Live Bihar Election Result 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links