Maner Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Bhai Virendra Up Against Sandeep Singh

Maner Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Maner is a General category Assembly constituency in Bihar. The town has a population of 268998 with 40068 people living in the urban area and 228930 in the rural area. In the 2020 election Bhai Virendra of the RJD won the seat with 94223 votes and defeated Nikhil Anand of the BJP who got 61306 votes. In 2015 Bhai Virendra also won the seat by polling 89773 votes while BJP’s Shrikant Nirala received 66945 votes. Maner has seen the RJD retain this constituency for two consecutive terms.

In the 2025 election the key candidates from Maner are Jitendra Yadav of LJPRV from the Jan Suraaj, Bhai Virendra of the RJD from the Mahagathbandhan alliance and Sandeep Singh from the NDA. All three candidates are contesting to secure this important seat in Patna district.

