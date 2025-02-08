Mangolpuri Election Result 2025 Live: AAP Fights To Retain Seat As Early Trends Favour BJP

Mangol Puri Election Result Live Update: Voting for the 70 assembly seats was held in the national capital on February 5. The Union Territory recorded around 60.54 percentage of voter turnout. Mangol Puri is a part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Mangol Puri has shown a strong preference for the Aam Aadmi Party in the last two assembly polls, with Rakhi Birla winning consecutively in 2015 and 2020.

Mangol Puri Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

This time the BJP has fielded Raj Kumar Chauhan who is pitted against Hanuman Sahay Alias Hanuman Chauhan of the Congress and Dharam Rakshak alias Rakesh Jatav of the AAP. Counting votes in the Delhi Assembly polls will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The national capital voted on Wednesday, February 5, after more than a month of election campaigning.

In the 2025 Assembly elections, Delhi witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.