Maniktala Election Results 2026 LIVE: Faceoff between TMC's Shrreya Pande vs BJP's Tapas Roy vs INC's Sugato Roy

Maniktala Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Maniktala Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Kolkata Corporation district. Maniktala Assembly constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 13 candidates are in the fray for Maniktala.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Maniktala seat are Shrreya Pande (TMC), Tapas Roy (BJP), Sugato Roy Chaudhuri (INC), Pranati Paul (AB), Sanjay Prajapati (BSP), Mousumi Ghosh (CPI), Subir Samanta (SUCIC), Ricky Paul (IND), Pratima Saha (IND), Pintu Pyne (IND), Tapas Roy (IND), Subham Majumdar (IND), Shyamal Guha (IND).

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In 2021, Sadhan Pande of AITC won against Kalyan Chaubey of BJP from the Maniktala Assembly constituency.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry: