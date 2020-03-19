March 19 breaking news live updates
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, a pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries affecting more than 200,000 people across the globe, according to the World Health Organization, which said the COVID-19 was an "enemy against humanity". Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman has tested positive for Coronavirus in Chandigarh taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India to 152. India has so far reported three deaths from the deadly coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the nation today about the ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.
By Zee Media Bureau |
Last Updated: Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 08:30
