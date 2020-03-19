March 19 breaking news live updates

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 08:30
Comments |
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, a pandemic has spread across at least 170 countries affecting more than 200,000 people across the globe, according to the World Health Organization, which said the COVID-19 was an "enemy against humanity". Meanwhile, a 23-year-old woman has tested positive for Coronavirus in Chandigarh taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India to 152. India has so far reported three deaths from the deadly coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be addressing the nation today about the ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.

At least 8,900 people have died so far — many in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Italy, France, Iran, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on the global economy and the stock market.

Catch all the live updates here:

19 March 2020, 08:30 AM

She has travel history to the United Kingdom. The woman has been admitted to GMCH Hospital in Sector 32 of Chandigarh. 

19 March 2020, 08:27 AM

A 23-year-old woman has tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, This is the first case reported in the UT.  

