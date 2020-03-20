Live: Coronavirus global death toll crosses 10,000

20 March 2020, 09:21 AM Number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 195 says Health Ministry data.

20 March 2020, 08:56 AM Dead Bodies of Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convicts has been taken to DDU Hospital for postmortem. The postmortem will be done as recommended by the Jail manual and Supreme Court guidelines. Delhi: Bodies of 2012 Delhi gangrape case convicts brought to DDU Hospital for postmortem; The postmortem will be done as recommended by the Jail manual and Supreme Court guidelines. After the postmortem, the bodies of the convicts will be handed over to their respective families https://t.co/jOl8mqQQDB pic.twitter.com/lxONR632J7 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

20 March 2020, 08:47 AM Coronavirus cases in Pakistan increase to 454.

20 March 2020, 08:47 AM Section 144 to be imposed in urban areas, says Chhattisgarh CM

20 March 2020, 08:28 AM Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after hanging of Nirbhaya case convict said, ''It took 7 years for justice to be delivered in Nirbhaya case. We should take a pledge that no such incident should happen in future, adding, ''We've seen how the convicts manipulated the law until recently, there are a lot of loopholes in our system, we need to improve the system.''

20 March 2020, 07:38 AM Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim showed victory sign after the convicts were hanged and said, "Today is our victory and it happened because of the support of media, society and Delhi police.''

20 March 2020, 07:36 AM Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi's Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on Friday (March 20, 2020). In her first reaction, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, ''Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and the government.''