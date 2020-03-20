हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Coronavirus global death toll crosses 10,000

This Zee News live blog brings to you the latest news on all genres including politics, business, world, sports and entertainment from across India and the world and updates on COVID-19 emergency. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, March 20, 2020 - 09:21
Comments |
ANI photo

20 March 2020, 09:21 AM

Number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 195 says Health Ministry data.

20 March 2020, 08:56 AM

Dead Bodies of Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case convicts has been taken to DDU Hospital for postmortem. The postmortem will be done as recommended by the Jail manual and Supreme Court guidelines. 

20 March 2020, 08:47 AM

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan increase to 454.

20 March 2020, 08:47 AM

Section 144 to be imposed in urban areas, says Chhattisgarh CM

20 March 2020, 08:28 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after hanging of Nirbhaya case convict said, ''It took 7 years for justice to be delivered in Nirbhaya case. We should take a pledge that no such incident should happen in future, adding, ''We've seen how the convicts manipulated the law until recently, there are a lot of loopholes in our system, we need to improve the system.''

 

 

20 March 2020, 07:38 AM

Badrinath Singh, father of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim showed victory sign after the convicts were hanged and said, "Today is our victory and it happened because of the support of media, society and Delhi police.''

20 March 2020, 07:36 AM

Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi's Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on Friday (March 20, 2020). In her first reaction, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, ''Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and the government.''

20 March 2020, 07:33 AM

Coronavirus global death toll crosses 10,000.  The total number of cases in Italy goes up to  41,035 which is the highest number of cases after China. 

