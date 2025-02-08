Matia Mahal Election Result 2025 Live: Aaley Mohammed Iqbal Vs Tej Ram Vs Asim Ahmed Khan

Election Result 2025 LIVE: Part of the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, Matia Mahal is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Matia Mahal was founded in 1993 following the dissolution of the Metropolitan Council. Shoaib Iqbal, a prominent political figure, has won multiple elections in the constituency. However, contesting from the Congress in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, he lost to AAP candidate Asim Ahmed Khan.

The Chandni Mahal, Sita Ram Bazaar, and Delhi Gate wards are the three divisions of the constituency that resulted from the reunification of Delhi's three municipal corporations. A municipal councilor represents each of these wards.

With 67,282 votes, Shoaib Iqbal of the AAP won the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Ravinder Gupta of the BJP received 17,041 votes while Mirza Javed Ali of the Congress received 3,409 votes.

With 47,584 votes, AAP candidate Asim Ahmed Khan won the 2015 elections. Congress candidate Shoaib Iqbal received 21,488 votes while BJP candidate Shakeel Anjum Dehalvi got 9,105 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Matia Mahal seat this year, the AAP has fielded Aaley Mohammed Iqbal Against Bjp's Tej Ram And Congress Candidate Asim Ahmed Khan.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates: