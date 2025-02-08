Advertisement
DELHI ELECTION 2025

Matiala Election Result 2025 Live: Sandeep Sehrawat vs Raghvinder Singh vs Sumesh Shokeen

Matiala Election Result Live Update: For the 2025 elections, the key candidates are Sandeep Sehrawat from BJP, Raghvinder Singh from Congress, and Sumesh Shokeen from AAP.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 07:35 AM IST
Matiala Election Result Live Update: The Matiala Assembly Constituency is located in Delhi and is part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It was created after the 2008 delimitation exercise and includes nine other constituencies: Uttam Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Dwarka, Madipur, and Najafgarh.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Gulab Singh Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the seat with 139,010 votes, defeating BJP's Rajesh Gehlot, who received 110,935 votes, and Congress's Sumesh Shokeen, who secured 7,317 votes. Yadav had also won in 2015, with 127,665 votes, beating Gehlot (80,661 votes) and Shokeen (20,284 votes).

Matiala Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

